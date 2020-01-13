Matt Lauer Finds New Love With Ex-Wife’s Lookalike!

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Serial sleaze Matt Lauer has found a new love and jetted her off to his New Zealand ranch for a romantic getaway — just three months after finalizing his divorce from long-suffering spouse Annette Roque, sources snitched.

On Dec. 19, The National ENQUIRER cameras caught the disgraced former Today host — who was fired by NBC in 2017 following charges of inappropriate behavior — boarding a plane at New Jersey’s Newark Airport and settling into a first-class seat alongside a dark-haired beauty, who bore an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife!

ENQUIRER EXCLUSIVE! Matt Lauer’s Wife Bans Him From Introducing Bimbos To His Kids

“He talked to anyone who said hi to him,” noted a spywitness.

But tipsters said the person who commanded most of Matt’s attention throughout the flight was his striking seatmate — 50-year-old public relations guru Shamin Abas!

Matt and Shamin have been friends for at least 15 years, according to sources, who said the publicist had also been chummy with former model Annette!

CAP’N COMEBACK! Matt Lauer Returns To His Love Boat

Click the gallery above to get all the details on Matt and Shamin

