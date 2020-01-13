Matt Lauer Finds New Love With Ex-Wife’s Lookalike!

Serial sleaze Matt Lauer has found a new love and jetted her off to his New Zealand ranch for a romantic getaway — just three months after finalizing his divorce from long-suffering spouse Annette Roque, sources snitched.
On Dec. 19, The National ENQUIRER cameras caught the disgraced former Today host — who was fired by NBC in 2017 following charges of inappropriate behavior — boarding a plane at New Jersey’s Newark Airport and settling into a first-class seat alongside a dark-haired beauty, who bore an uncanny resemblance to his ex-wife!
“He talked to anyone who said hi to him,” noted a spywitness.
But tipsters said the person who commanded most of Matt’s attention throughout the flight was his striking seatmate — 50-year-old public relations guru Shamin Abas!
Matt and Shamin have been friends for at least 15 years, according to sources, who said the publicist had also been chummy with former model Annette!
The stunning socialite (pictured) splits her time between New York City, Palm Beach, Fla., and the Hamptons, N.Y., where Matt and his family
have had a $44 million beachfront home for years.
“Annette (pictured with then husband Matt in 2009) was livid when she found out about them,” a source spilled. “She’s used to Matt’s betrayals. But Shamin was a friend who she wouldn’t expect to take up with her ex!”
As The ENQUIRER
reported, Matt, 62, admitted to having multiple affairs while working at the Peacock Network, but vehemently denied explosive charges that he raped former staffer Brooke Nevils
in a hotel during the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
According to sources, Matt had been on the prowl for a new girlfriend since splitting with Annette and was thrilled to have connected with someone who shares a history with him.
The axed anchor and the Welsh beauty were reported to have had cozy dinners at West Palm restaurant Tsunami as far back as 2005.
“He can trust Shamin,” the source spilled. “She refused to talk about him to the press in the days following the scandal.”
Meanwhile, confidantes said 53-year-old Annette, who received $20 million and a Long Island mansion in the divorce, is putting Matt and his new squeeze in her rearview mirror.
“They’re both dead to her,” the source said. Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas did not respond to our requests for comment.
