LBJ Ordered Killing Of JFK!

Explosive new evidence has confirmed a deadly ambitious Lyndon B. Johnson gave the order to kill President John F. Kennedy in a dark conspiracy hatched with longtime Kennedy family nemesis FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover!
The National ENQUIRER has learned the shocking truth emerged after tens of thousands of pages of classified documents about the assassination were released in 2017 — nearly 55 years after the horrific events of Nov. 22, 1963.
“The John F. Kennedy assassination was a coup d’etat,” said Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist and member of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee charged to uncover the culprits behind the murders of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The documents reveal power-mad LBJ — desperate to move into the Oval Office — cooked up the plot with Hoover and furious former CIA Chief Allen Dulles, who had been fired by JFK after the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961.
Hoover had publicly battled JFK and his brother, then-Attorney General RFK, and knew the siblings intended to fire him after the 1964 election.
According to sources, a vengeful Hoover prompted Johnson to give his blessing to the execution.
“Hoover had a tumultuous relationship with the Kennedys,” forensic analyst Steven Jaffe, who has studied the assassination, told The ENQUIRER.
“He wanted to go after the communists, but THEY wanted him to target the Mafia. It’s been suggested Hoover wouldn’t go after the mob because they could blackmail him on his cross-dressing and homosexuality.”
Damningly, the FBI director sent a telex — exclusively examined by The ENQUIRER — warning an FBI field officer FIVE DAYS before the Nov. 22 tragedy that there was a plot to kill Kennedy!
The telex was sent Nov. 17, 1963, at 1:45 a.m. Eastern time, and warned: “THREAT TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT KENNEDY IN DALLAS TEXAS NOVEMBER TWENTY TWO DASH TWENTY-THREE NINETEEN SIXTY THREE.”
“I personally believe J. Edgar Hoover not only was part of a cabal to kill Kennedy but led it — and the telex was sent to cover himself after the fact,” Jaffe told The ENQUIRER.
With LBJ’s blessing, Hoover deployed his loyal FBI agents like a personal hit squad — and with CIA inteland assistance provided by its former chief Dulles — drew up the assassination plan.
A five-man team of sharp-shooters, including Lee Harvey Oswald
, was deployed along the presidential motorcade route in Dallas’ Dealey Plaza.
Photo credit: Everett/Shutterstock
The Warren Commission, which shockingly included co-conspirator Dulles (third from left), concluded Oswald acted alone. But a secret autopsy — first reported by The ENQUIRER in our Nov. 18 issue — revealed THREE assassins in Hoover’s hit squad fired the slugs that slammed into JFK, snuffing out his life.
Photo credit: Everett/Shutterstock
“Oswald was set up to be the patsy from the beginning,” a U.S. intelligence source told The ENQUIRER
.
“Then Hoover (left) used his connections to have Jack Ruby
silence him with a bullet forever!”
Photo credit: Anonymous/AP/Shutterstock
The lone gunman theory was also dismissed by now-decesased Dr. Robert McClelland (holding the blood stained shirt he was wearing Friday, Nov. 22, 1963 when he treated President John F. Kennedy in the emergency room) the surgeon at Parkland Memorial Hospital who tried to save JFK’s life immediately after the shooting. “There was more than one shooter and therefore a conspiracy of some type,” McClelland confirmed.
Photo credit: Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Registered nurse Phyllis Hall, who also worked at Parkland Memorial, agreed.
“He [JFK] had a massive wound on the back of the right side of his head,” Hall recalled.
Photo credit: Sipa/Shutterstock
She also “noticed a big exit wound underneath his Adam’s apple near the top of his breastbone. This means Oswald was probably not the only shooter.”
Photo credit: Sipa/Shutterstock
The cover-up began immediately after JFK was pronounced dead and LBJ ordered Kennedy’s body removed to Washington — thumbing his nose at local Texas law!
“The Secret Service came in and [JFK’s body] was being wheeled out,” McClelland told The ENQUIRER. “They indicated to us that this was going to happen. The pathologist was stunned.”
Photo credit: AP/Shutterstock
An initial hush-hush autopsy was conducted at Bethesda Naval Hospital, just outside of Washington, D.C., providing the basis for the Warren Commission’s curious finding that President Kennedy was felled by a single shooter.
Photo credit: AP/Shutterstock
Researcher Jacob G. Hornberger (not pictured), who studied the JFK assassination for years, believes the secret autopsy was designed to provide cover for and protect Kennedy’s successor in the Oval Office!
“Why would the military conduct a fraudulent autopsy?” asked Hornberger.
Photo credit: AP/Shutterstock
“Coming up with the answer to that question requires us to examine the actions of the man who launched the fraudulent autopsy in the first place — the man who became president, Lyndon Baines Johnson.”
Photo credit: Universal History Archive/UIG/Shutterstock
It was a win-win for all of the conspirators, according to one U.S. intelligence source who spoke to The ENQUIRER.
“LBJ got the power he craved, the CIA got payback for Kennedy leaving their people high and dry in the Bay of Pigs disaster — and Hoover saved his job and reputation!” the source said.
Photo credit: Harry Burroughs/AP/Shutterstock
