LBJ Ordered Killing Of JFK!

Explosive new evidence has confirmed a deadly ambitious Lyndon B. Johnson gave the order to kill President John F. Kennedy in a dark conspiracy hatched with longtime Kennedy family nemesis FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover!

The National ENQUIRER has learned the shocking truth emerged after tens of thousands of pages of classified documents about the assassination were released in 2017 — nearly 55 years after the horrific events of Nov. 22, 1963.

“The John F. Kennedy assassination was a coup d’etat,” said Dr. Cyril Wecht, a forensic pathologist and member of the Truth and Reconciliation Committee charged to uncover the culprits behind the murders of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The documents reveal power-mad LBJ — desperate to move into the Oval Office — cooked up the plot with Hoover and furious former CIA Chief Allen Dulles, who had been fired by JFK after the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961.

SHOCKING CLAIMS! JFK Autopsy Blasted As Hoax By Eyewitness Nurse

Hoover had publicly battled JFK and his brother, then-Attorney General RFK, and knew the siblings intended to fire him after the 1964 election.

According to sources, a vengeful Hoover prompted Johnson to give his blessing to the execution.

“Hoover had a tumultuous relationship with the Kennedys,” forensic analyst Steven Jaffe, who has studied the assassination, told The ENQUIRER.

“He wanted to go after the communists, but THEY wanted him to target the Mafia. It’s been suggested Hoover wouldn’t go after the mob because they could blackmail him on his cross-dressing and homosexuality.”

ENQUIRER EXCLUSIVE! J. Edgar Hoover: Lost Document Exposes Orders For JFK’s Murder

Damningly, the FBI director sent a telex — exclusively examined by The ENQUIRER — warning an FBI field officer FIVE DAYS before the Nov. 22 tragedy that there was a plot to kill Kennedy!

The telex was sent Nov. 17, 1963, at 1:45 a.m. Eastern time, and warned: “THREAT TO ASSASSINATE PRESIDENT KENNEDY IN DALLAS TEXAS NOVEMBER TWENTY TWO DASH TWENTY-THREE NINETEEN SIXTY THREE.”

“I personally believe J. Edgar Hoover not only was part of a cabal to kill Kennedy but led it — and the telex was sent to cover himself after the fact,” Jaffe told The ENQUIRER.

With LBJ’s blessing, Hoover deployed his loyal FBI agents like a personal hit squad — and with CIA inteland assistance provided by its former chief Dulles — drew up the assassination plan.

Click the gallery above to get all the details. WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS