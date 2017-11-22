J. Edgar Hoover: Lost Document Exposes Orders For JFK’s Murder

An explosive in a never-before-seen telex — now in the possession of The ENQUIRER — reveals Hoover told FBI field offices JFK would be assassinated in Dallas five days before the Nov. 22, 1963 tragedy! Photo credit: Getty Images/Files

Steven Jaffe, who's spent decades investigating JFK's murder, told The ENQUIRER: "J. Edgar Hoover not only was Forensic analystwho's spent decades investigating JFK's murder, told The ENQUIRER: "J. Edgar Hoover not only was part of a cabal to kill Kennedy, but led it — and the telex was sent to cover himself after the fact!"

The telex was sent on Nov. 17, 1963, at 1:45 a.m. Eastern time, and warned: "THREAT TO ASSISINATE PRESIDENT KENNEDY IN DALLAS TEXAS NOVEMBER TWENTYTWO DASH TWENTYTHREE NINETEEN SIXTYTHREE."

The telex — sent to a console similar to the one shown here and quoted here verbatim — was typed in capital letters, and included numerous spelling and other errors.

"BUREAU HAS DETRERMINED THAT A MILITANT REVOLUTIONARY GROUP MAY ATTEMPT TO ASSINATED PRESIDENT KENNEDY ON HIS PROPOSED TRIP TO DALLAS TEXAS.

"ALL RECEIVING OFFICE SHOULS IMMEDIATELY CONTACT ALL CIS; PCIS LOGICAL RACIAL AND HATE GROPUP INFORMANTS AND DETERMINE IF ANY BASIS FOR THREAT. "BHRGEU SHOULS BE KEPT ADVISED OF ALL DEVELOPMENTS BY TELETYPE."

The ENQUIRER obtained the telex from Jaffe, who was a forensic analyst on the JFK assassination investigation team, headed by New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison, that probed the official findings of the Warren Commission.

Mark Lane, a young lawyer on Garrison's team, in January 1968. Oliver Stone told that story in his 1991 film "JFK," featuring Kevin Costner as Garrison. Garrison's probe remains the only one to bring charges in connection with JFK's murder. Jaffe said a reproduction of the telex was handed to, a young lawyer on Garrison's team, in January 1968.

"Lane had given a speech about the JFK murder at Tulane University, and returned to his car at nearly midnight," said Jaffe, 73, the last surviving member of Garrison's team. "After getting into his car, a shadowy figure appeared in the back seat, startling him," Jaffe told The ENQUIRER.

William Walter, a former FBI agent in New Orleans. "Walter told Lane he feared for his life since many of the It was, a former FBI agent in New Orleans. "Walter told Lane he feared for his life since many of the key witnesses in the JFK investigation had died of, as he put it, 'unnatural causes,' " Jaffe said.

"He then told Lane about the telex — and said after receiving it, Special Agent in Charge Harry Maynard of the FBI's New Orleans field office summoned his other four agents and wrote their names on the telex."

Maynard's writing can be seen on the copy of the telex. "Walter told Lane that late on the night after JFK was shot, he looked for the telex in the New Orleans field offices, and found that it was missing!" Jaffe told The ENQUIRER.

"Walter said, 'Even the file folder itself had been removed' — and when he finally mentioned the telex, he was immediately fired by the FBI." After interviewing Walter, Lane wrote out a statement and Walter signed it, Jaffe said.

According to Jaffe, Lane told Walter, "I have to show this to Garrison," and Walter replied, "I know. I've been waiting for the right time to come forward." Walter then gave Lane a copy of the missing telex, which he had reproduced from memory, Jaffe added.

When Lane asked whether the other field agents would back up his story, Walter replied, "Not a chance," Jaffe said. Lane, who died last year, obtained a copy of the original Hoover telex after filing a Freedom of Information Act request with the National Archives in 1976.

He gave a copy to Jaffe — who explained why he believes the telex disappeared from the New Orleans office. "After it was discovered that Oswald was a confidential informant for the FBI, Hoover made it clear that he didn't want any reports kept in the files that might embarrass the FBI," said Jaffe.

"Clearly, Maynard or someone else in a position of authority pulled the telex after Kennedy was killed!" The telex was not among the 2,891 JFK assassination files just publicly released by the National Archives.

Jaffe suspects the Hoover telex is among the nearly 300 files President Donald Trump ordered held back — or someone pulled it from the file after Lane obtained it through his FOIA request!

JFK assassination investigators have long suspected Hoover was either part of the secret faction that plotted to murder Kennedy — or was involved in its cover-up. " Hoover had a tumultuous relationship with the Kennedys ," Jaffe claimed to The ENQUIRER.

"He wanted to go after communists. They wanted him to target the Mafia . It's been suggested Hoover wouldn't go after the Mafia because they could blackmail him on his cross-dressing and homosexuality.