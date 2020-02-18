Kirk Douglas Left $80M Fortune To Charity!

Hollywood tough guy Kirk Douglas passed away on Feb. 5 at age 103, leaving behind an $80 million fortune — but his family won’t receive a cent because he cut them out of his will!

The dimple-chinned Spartacus legend died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by loved ones and the nurses who cared for him in recent years.

Though he’s survived by wife Anne and three sons — Oscar-winning Wall Street actor Michael and producers Peter and Joel — none of them will inherit the screen hero’s estate because Kirk left it all to charity!

Announcing his father’s death in a statement, 75-year-old Michael said, “To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age [and] a humanitarian … But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to bring peace to the planet.”

The strapping star was born Issur Danielovitch Demsky to poverty-stricken Russian Jewish immigrants in New York, and his colorful life was a combination of adventure and tragedy.

