Khloé Kardashian ‘Sick Inside’ Over Cheating Baby Daddy

Khloé Kardashian has been hit with multiple charges that her NBA star baby daddy Tristan Thompson is cheating — with Kris Jenner filming all the drama as her daughter waits to go into labor with their child! Discover the latest twist in the reality-show nightmare…
Khloé Kardashian
has been hit with multiple charges that her NBA star baby daddy Tristan Thompson is cheating
— with Kris Jenner
filming all the drama as her daughter waits to go into labor with their child!
“Kris makes sure that every second of their lives is captured
by the production crew,” a show insider told RADAR Online
. “Every single second. This is no different.” However, RADAR also reported that Kris is furious over new photos that showed Tristan recently cavorting in exclusive clubs with at least two other gals!
“Kris is plotting revenge,” said another close source, “and it is not going to be pretty. She said Tristan has been immediately fired from appearing on the show, and she is blacklisting him from all future family endeavors.”
