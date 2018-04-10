Close search popup button
Khloé Kardashian Heartbreak As Baby Daddy Caught With Another Woman

Tristan Thompson parties as reality star ready to give birth!

Khloé Kardashian is waiting in Cleveland to give birth to her first child with NBA star Tristan Thompson — who’s been filmed in a nightclub making out with another woman!

The UK’s Daily Mail showed the shocking footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers star out in a Manhattan nightclub on April 7.

Khloé, meanwhile, was still waiting to give birth to their child, with insiders even saying she’d agreed to Tristan’s demand that her reality-show clan would be kept out of the delivery room.

Tristan didn’t seem to be giving Khloé’s feelings much thought at the exclusive PH-D Lounge in NYC, however, with his team in town to play the New York Knicks.

The clubgoer who filmed the Mail‘s footage told the publication: “I was there, and he was on the table right next to us with a group of friends — and some girl who he was obviously making out with all night!”

