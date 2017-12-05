Close search popup button
khloe kardashian tristan thompson baby
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Battle

Couple at odds over where to raise their bundle!

By
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may look picture-perfect, but a source revealed the expecting parents are fighting behind the scenes — over their unborn baby!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Khloé wants to raise the baby in Los Angeles so she can be around her family,” said the tipster. “She didn’t expect that to be a problem — so she was shocked w hen Tristan said no way would he allow that!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The reality star has been bouncing from the West Coast to the Midwest, where Tristan lives while playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers — but according to the informant, California will always be her home.

Photo credit: Getty Images

While they’ve decided to put the tense conversation aside for now, the time will come when they have to make a decision. “If she isn’t careful," the spy warned, "she will have gained a child — but lost a partner!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

