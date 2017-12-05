Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Battle

“Khloé wants to raise the baby in Los Angeles so she can be around her family,” said the tipster. “She didn’t expect that to be a problem — so she was shocked w hen Tristan said no way would he allow that!”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
3 of 4
The reality star has been bouncing from the West Coast to the Midwest, where Tristan lives while playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers — but according to the informant, California will always be her home.
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 4
While they’ve decided to put the tense conversation aside for now, the time will come when they have to make a decision. “If she isn’t careful," the spy warned, "she will have gained a child — but lost a partner!”
“Khloé wants to raise the baby in Los Angeles so she can be around her family,” said the tipster. “She didn’t expect that to be a problem — so she was shocked w hen Tristan said no way would he allow that!”
Photo credit: BACKGRID
The reality star has been bouncing from the West Coast to the Midwest, where Tristan lives while playing basketball for the Cleveland Cavaliers — but according to the informant, California will always be her home.
Photo credit: Getty Images
While they’ve decided to put the tense conversation aside for now, the time will come when they have to make a decision. “If she isn’t careful," the spy warned, "she will have gained a child — but lost a partner!”