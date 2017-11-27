Kris Jenner’s Plan To Launch Kardashians In Space

“She’s fascinated by space travel,” dished an insider, “and is exploring the possibility of paying for her and selected family members to purchase tickets to board a shuttle!” But as anyone who’s seen "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" knows, the matriarch isn’t looking for intelligent life. Insiders say it’s all about ratings! Photo credit: Getty Images

“Her dream is to film an episode of the show in orbit, and she’s serious about making it happen,” claimed the source. “They’ve just signed a new deal to keep the show going for five more seasons, and Kris knows they’ve got to do something totally off the wall to keep viewers interested.” And the space saga would have them flying with other superstar celebs! Photo credit: Getty Images

Shining stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie have also signed on for billionaire Richard Branson’s pie-in- the-sky space shuttle venture — at $200,000 per ticket. “Kris doesn’t want her girls to be left behind,” said the source. Photo credit: Getty Images