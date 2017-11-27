Kris Jenner’s Plan To Launch Kardashians In Space thumbnail

Kris Jenner's Plan To Launch Kardashians In Space

Kris Jenner is shooting for the moon — as she plans to use the cash from the Kardashians’ new $150 million TV deal to rocket her famous family into outer space!

“She’s fascinated by space travel,” dished an insider, “and is exploring the possibility of paying for her and selected family members to purchase tickets to board a shuttle!” But as anyone who’s seen "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" knows, the matriarch isn’t looking for intelligent life. Insiders say it’s all about ratings!

“Her dream is to film an episode of the show in orbit, and she’s serious about making it happen,” claimed the source. “They’ve just signed a new deal to keep the show going for five more seasons, and Kris knows they’ve got to do something totally off the wall to keep viewers interested.” And the space saga would have them flying with other superstar celebs!

Shining stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Angelina Jolie have also signed on for billionaire Richard Branson’s pie-in- the-sky space shuttle venture — at $200,000 per ticket. “Kris doesn’t want her girls to be left behind,” said the source.

But the insider added that she’ll have to convince her kids it’s a good idea: “Kim and Kourtney aren’t that keen. Kylie and Khloé say they won’t want to leave their babies, but Rob and Kendall are interested and think it would be cool.” But, the source said: “Kris is very persuasive, and she usually gets what she wants!”

