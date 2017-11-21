Kylie Jenner Stiffed By ‘Kardashians’

Rob Shuter reports…. The Kardashian clan has signed a massive $150 million TV deal, with most of the reality show cash going to Kim, Khloé and Kourtney.

But their baby sis, makeup queen Kylie Jenner, couldn’t care less!

“Kylie’s makeup company made $400 million last year, and she will be the first billion-dollar sister,” a pal remarked after “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was renewed on E!

And while first-time-expecting Kylie is reportedly less than thrilled with certain physical aspects of her first pregnancy, she’s over the moon about becoming a mother.

“Do you really think she cares about the money she makes from a little TV show?”