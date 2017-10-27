JFK Assassination Files: Bizarre New Revelations

The papers include troubling new allegations that Dallas police officer J.D Tippit (inset) was the actual assassin of JFK — before being shot dead by Oswald 45 minutes after Kennedy was shot on Nov. 22, 1963. Tippit reportedly had connections to both the right-wing John Birch Society in Dallas, and was reportedly once seen with Oswald and his own future assassin Jack Ruby in Ruby's burlesque nightclub. Photo credit: Getty Images

As earlier reported by The National ENQUIRER , Oswald's landlady, Mrs. Earlene Roberts, first linked Oswald and the Dallas police when she reported that a policeman visited her tenant immediately after the assassination. Oswald (here in an autopsy photo) had hurried into the rooming house to change clothes. While he was there, said Roberts, a Dallas police car pulled up outside, tooted its horn twice, then slowly pulled away.

Experts believe the mystery cop was Officer Tippit — the man Oswald allegedly shot dead 10 minutes later. "The Dallas police radio log shows that the dispatcher loses contact with Tippit around 1 pm," said historian Dr. David Wrone, "the time the patrol car was seen outside Oswald's rooming house."

Added a veteran researcher: "An earlier meeting between Oswald and Tippit suggests that Lee Harvey recognized the officer, and shot in self-defense before he could be turned into the patsy!" Another new report in the released files shows concerns that Kennedy's motorcade through Dallas followed a route only known to the Secret Service and Dallas PD — adding new concerns that cops were working with Oswald.

Investigators have never questioned why Ruby (seen here with dancers) was able to access the basement of the police station where he fatally shot Oswald, since he was well known to local cops. The new files, however, include a sighting of the two in a Florida airport discussing "Big Bird" while heading to Cuba to "cut sugar cane." In military slang, "big bird" referred to helicopters.

The FBI files also confirm earlier ENQUIRER reports that tapes existed of Oswald's disturbing calls to the Russian embassy in Mexico City. Originally, the CIA reported that all tapes of the bugged calls were routinely erased, and Oswald's contact didn't raise any red flags. But then insiders told The ENQUIRER of hidden documents that provided transcripts of Oswald's call — now finally revealed!

The files show that Oswald had called Soviet Embassy Consul Valeriy Kostikov on Sept. 28, 29163 — first asking a guard if there was "anything new concerning the telegram to Washington." The CIA report says experts originally believed the call was to "get Soviet support for a U.S. passport or visa matter." Investigators added, however, that Kostikov "is an identified KGB officer."

Other intercepted calls also show Oswald visiting the embassy in Mexico City — and new transcripts reveal the suspicions raised by the CIA's investigations. Documents reveal how one unnamed Senator finally got fed up and blasted both the FBI and CIA over a possible cover-up!

The unknown politician complains that Oswald is discovered going "to Mexico City, contacts the Cuban consulate and the Soviet embassy, happens to be in contact...with an agent who is known to be KGB by the FBI and by the CIA, and suspected of being Department 13, which is their assassination and sabotage squad. In any event, [Oswald] then returns to the United States [and] is never again interviewed by the FBI!"