Lee Harvey Oswald’s Widow: ‘What You Don’t Know Can Kill You’

Blames imposter for JFK assassination!

Lee Harvey Oswald was the result of an elaborate conspiracy, says his grieving widow — as the top-secret files on John F. Kennedy's mysterious assassination in Dallas are finally opened to the public by President Trump!

"It was a very complicated plot, brilliantly executed, and it wasn't cooked up in a moment," said Marina Oswald Porter — who was briefly the second most-famous widow in the world after her husband was gunned down by Jack Ruby in the aftermath of President Kennedy's assassination.

For decades, Marina (born in Russia as Marina Nikolayevna Prusakova) has been insisting that her late husband was never the lone gunman in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. "Lee did not do it alone," Marina has insisted. "When Lee was arrested, I remember he said, 'I'm a patsy.'"

Oswald's widow said she thinks he was caught in the middle between the Mafia and the U.S. government, and was killed by Ruby to keep him quiet. Noting that Ruby was connected to organized crime, Porter said she believes that JFK was killed so his brother Bobby, the Attorney General, would be stopped from going after the mob.

"There was another Oswald," Marina has also explained — claiming to have seen evidence of a man who was behaving erratically and impersonating Oswald in the Dallas area in the weeks before the president's assassination. She's added that the imposter was sometimes accompanied by a woman passing herself off as Marina. (Oswald is seen here in an autopsy photo.)

"When I look back on our life together," she recalled, "he was not treated like an ordinary citizen. He went away all the time because he was involved in all sorts of strange political organizations. I think he did have some knowledge of the assassination plot, but was not involved in it. Now, all I want is for Lee's innocence to be proved!"

Marina — who says her husband "adored" JFK — is now seeing Oswald back in the spotlight as the long-sealed files finally being released. "People say that what you don't know can't hurt you," she warned, "but they're wrong. I'm in a terrible limbo, and I can tell you: What you don't know can kill you."

