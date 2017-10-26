Lee Harvey Oswald’s Widow: ‘What You Don’t Know Can Kill You’

For decades, Marina (born in Russia as Marina Nikolayevna Prusakova) has been insisting that her late husband was never the lone gunman in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963. "Lee did not do it alone," Marina has insisted. "When Lee was arrested, I remember he said, 'I'm a patsy.'" Photo credit: Getty Images

Oswald's widow said she thinks he was caught in the middle between the Mafia and the U.S. government, and was killed by Ruby to keep him quiet. Noting that Ruby was connected to organized crime, Porter said she believes that JFK was killed so his brother Bobby , the Attorney General, would be stopped from going after the mob.

"There was another Oswald," Marina has also explained — claiming to have seen evidence of a man who was behaving erratically and impersonating Oswald in the Dallas area in the weeks before the president's assassination. She's added that the imposter was sometimes accompanied by a woman passing herself off as Marina. (Oswald is seen here in an autopsy photo.)

"When I look back on our life together," she recalled, "he was not treated like an ordinary citizen. He went away all the time because he was involved in all sorts of strange political organizations. I think he did have some knowledge of the assassination plot, but was not involved in it. Now, all I want is for Lee's innocence to be proved!"