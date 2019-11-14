Jeffrey Epstein To Be Exhumed!

Since sex perv Jeffrey Epstein’s death on Aug. 10, a growing chorus of whistleblowers has cried foul over the official ruling that he hanged himself in his jail cell — and now there are calls to exhume his body!
A pathologist who witnessed the autopsy and Epstein’s own brother have publicly debunked the theory that the convicted pedophile committed suicide and suspect foul play — as The National ENQUIRER has reported.
Now The ENQUIRER can detail how a conspiracy reaching to the highest levels of government and mainstream media organizations buried Epstein’s abuse of underage girls!
“Powerful people wanted Jeffrey Epstein dead!” declared private investigator Paul Huebl. “This is a case where they need to dig him up. I don’t think there is much doubt that he was murdered.”
Sources said the billionaire spent years amassing a list of powerful contacts, including royalty, elected officials and lawmen — and he called in as many favors as he could!
Sources believe his power lay in a cache of videotapes showing sex parties at his residences and young masseuses “servicing” his pals.
But an investigation of Epstein conducted by police in Palm Beach, Fla., in 2006 was stifled by the feds and ended with him receiving a slap-on-the-wrist sentence.
Despite that, ABC News reporter Amy Robach
struggled to bring Epstein to justice and interviewed his accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre
, who claimed to be his sex slave.
But in leaked footage, Amy complained off-air about the network killing the interview“I had the story for three years,” Amy fumed. “I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story.’
Florida State Sen. Lauren Book
recently wrote to Florida’s governor questioning Epstein’s preferential treatment — and has claimed she received death threats. Also, according to whistleblowers, financial irregularities that occurred between Epstein’s release from custody in 2009 and his death were presented to high-profile figures in the justice system, but they were blocked or ignored.
“[Virginia] had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. It was unbelievable what we had, [former President Bill] Clinton
, we had everything.”
ABC quickly denied Amy’s claims, saying her information wasn’t strongly corroborated enough for broadcast. Amy later agreed saying her story wasn’t ready to be aired.
Although Clinton flew to Africa with Epstein in 2002, and leaked flight logs show he flew on the creep’s jet 26 times between 2001 and 2003, the former commander-in-chief denies knowing anything about the perv’s sex life and insists he never had intimate contact with the billionaire’s teenage harem. Ultimately, Virginia never accused Clinton of any sexual activity.
After Palm Beach police accused Epstein of recruiting underage girls and pressuring them into performing sex acts on him, he pleaded guilty to a single state charge of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution. He was allowed to serve most of his sentence in his office or home instead of a jail cell.
Another source has claimed a dossier containing evidence of Epstein’s activities with underage girls mysteriously vanished after being handed to a government agency for potential prosecution.
Epstein died Aug. 10 after reportedly tying a sheet around his neck and kneeling in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson
concluded his cause of death was suicide by hanging.
But veteran pathologist Michael Baden
— who was hired by Epstein’s brother, Mark
, to observe the autopsy — disagreed. Baden, a former New York coroner, said: “I think the evidence points to homicide rather than suicide.”
He noted Epstein’s hyoid bone had been broken and there was damage to thyroid cartilage in the neck — injuries more consistent with strangulation than hanging. Adding to the mystery, Epstein’s wrists were bruised, according to his brother, who added: “Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained.”
Huebl added: “Jeffrey Epstein had the goods on a lot of powerful people. They didn’t want him to produce evidence against them in exchange for getting out of prison. He was going to die no matter what.”
