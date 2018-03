Sheila Farebrother — who died in Dec. 2017 at the age of 92 — got the last laugh on her struggling son after it seemed the two had finally ended their ugly rift after nine long years. As revealed by The National ENQUIRER , Elton was furious that Sheila (seen here with Michael Caine ) wouldn't give up the company of his ex-aide Bob Halley. "He told me that I thought more of Bob than I did my own son," said Sheila, just three years before she'd leave Elton's enemy a load of cash!