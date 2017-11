CBS announced that Rose was terminated from "60 Minutes" and the "CBS This Morning" team just hours after his longtime cohosts Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell blasted his behavior while "applauding" the alleged victims who made the startling accusations! But CBS blamed Rose's behavior at PBS, where the newsman was also fired from his talk show! Photo credit: Getty Images

In a statement, CBS News brass said that Rose was fired over "extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program." Others, however, claim Rose had earned a bad reputation at CBS — with Norah even joking at a 2014 fundraiser that his costars attended “because with Charlie Rose, one woman is never enough!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Rose had originally just been suspended by CBS and PBS, but the networks moved quickly after the Washington Post spoke to several women who complained of Rose having made lewd phone calls — and even exposed himself while nude! Photo credit: Getty Images