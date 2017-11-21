Charlie Rose Blasted By Gayle King Over Sexual Harassment

Charlie Rose has been hit with multiple charges of sexual harassment — and "CBS This Morning" cohost Gayle King went after her ex-pal while supporting his accusers! Photo credit: Getty/Files

The newswoman joined Norah O'Donnell in making it clear that Charlie wasn't going to get a break from his colleagues after sickening claims by ex-employees were reported in the Washington Post. "I'm still reeling," said Gayle — adding "After reading that article in the Post, it was deeply disturbing, troubling and painful for me to read." Photo credit: Getty Images

"I've enjoyed a friendship and partnership with Charlie for the past five years," added Gayle, with Charlie now suspended from the show. "I've held him in such high regard...what do you say when someone you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible? How do you wrap your brain around that?"

She added: "Charlie does not get a pass" — with the newsman accused of making sexually explicit phone calls to female employees, plus walking around nude in front of them. He's also been accused of groping women between their legs, along with grabbing their breasts and buttocks. Photo credit: Getty Images