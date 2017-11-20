Bill Cosby: Creepy Comic’s Cash Crisis To Keep Lawyers Paid

“Cash-wise, Bill might have about $1 million — a quarter of which he keeps with him in a sack,” the insider said. As The ENQUIRER has reported, Cosby carries his “getaway cash” in a duffle bag at all times. If he’s convicted of sexual assault at his upcoming April trial, he “will definitely go broke,” said the source.
But there’s one thing Cosby will never sell — his private plane. “I asked about that, and got a ‘no can do,’” the insider dished. “You know why? If Bill’s convicted, it could be a means to escape being locked up.”
