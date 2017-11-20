Bill Cosby: Creepy Comic’s Cash Crisis To Keep Lawyers Paid thumbnail

Bill Cosby: Creepy Comic’s Cash Crisis To Keep Lawyers Paid

Selling off prized art to cover huge legal tab!

Bill Cosby: Creepy Comic’s Cash Crisis To Keep Lawyers Paid thumbnail
Bill Cosby is peddling assets including the trove of African art he and his wife Camille collected over the years — in a desperate rush to get liquid!

Sources told The National ENQUIRER that the pervy TV dad is buried under a $40 million mountain of legal bills and IOUs — and the tally could climb with more trials and judgments looming.

“Cash-wise, Bill might have about $1 million — a quarter of which he keeps with him in a sack,” the insider said. As The ENQUIRER has reported, Cosby carries his “getaway cash” in a duffle bag at all times. If he’s convicted of sexual assault at his upcoming April trial, he “will definitely go broke,” said the source.

But there’s one thing Cosby will never sell — his private plane. “I asked about that, and got a ‘no can do,’” the insider dished. “You know why? If Bill’s convicted, it could be a means to escape being locked up.”

