Bill Clinton — How Hillary Covered Up His History Of Sexual Assault

Hillary Clinton once declared: "Every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported" — but that was after years of covering up husband Bill Clinton's sexual attacks on women!

Hillary has tried to intimidate Bill's many accusers over the years, launching secret campaigns against each of the women who came forward to accuse husband Bill of sexual misconduct. "Hillary took the lead in every situation," attorney and writer Candace E. Jackson told The ENQUIRER in an exclusive interview. "She planned the attacks on the women, and hired people to threaten and intimidate them — and their friends and their family members!"

The ENQUIRER investigation revealed that Bill's creepy history of alleged sexual assaults began in his early 20s — as 19-year-old Eileen Wellstone accused the future President of rape while he was studying at Oxford University. Details about the attack have been shrouded in secrecy for years, but a retired State Department employee allegedly spoke with the woman's family at the time and filed a report. Bill did not finish his studies at Oxford.

Instead, he moved on to Yale — where a 22-year-old woman told campus police at Yale University in 1972 that she was sexually assaulted by the law student at the college. No charges were filed, but a police report exists. The alleged victim, however, refuses to give her name or talk to the press today.

The ENQUIRER found that, as a law professor at the University of Arkansas, Bill had a reputation as a ladies' man — and even made some male students nervous! "A lot of guys were warned to stay clear of him, fearing he might put the make on us," said one former student. In 1974, a female student told her faculty advisor that Clinton had groped her and forced his hand insider her clothes. Bill reportedly insisted that the student — who later left the university — had "came on" to him.

Bill seemingly only became more emboldened as he joined forces with Hillary and began his national political career. One of the few women willing to speak out about his Presidential assaults is Kathleen Willey — a major Democratic Party donor who reported that the president groped her outside the Oval Office in 1993.

She described a tense meeting where she had met the President in the Oval Office to discuss a job — and was then embraced by her potential employer as he groped her breasts and put her hand on his genitals. "I just remember thinking,'What in the world is he doing?'" she said. "I was just startled...I just could not believe the recklessness of that act. There are Secret Service people around, there are stewards around, his staff was around."

In his book, "The Survivor: Bill Clinton in the White House," Washington Post reporter John F. Harris revealed that he was told by a senior White House official that two women colleagues separately reported experiences similar to the groping incident suffered by Kathleen. Candace E. Jackson said that Kathleen — having told a a grand jury about being assaulted by Bill — was approached by a stranger before she gave a deposition in a lawsuit filed by fellow victim Paula Jones.

The man told Kathleen: "I know the names of your children. You're obviously not getting the message." The day after she gave testimony in a sexual harassment case against Bill, Kathleen said , she found an animal skull on her porch, her cat disappeared and her car tires were slashed.

Paula Jones' sexual harassment case against Clinton is best known for leading to the revelation that the President was regularly sexually serviced by Monica Lewinsky. Paula, however, had her own harrowing tale of sexual assault. The Arkansas state employee was summoned to meet with the state's then-governor in a hotel room on May 8, 1991 — where Paula recalled that Bill soon made his intentions clear: "He sat on the couch and he was fondling himself, and he asked me to kiss it."

Paula said that she told the governor: "No, I'm not that kind of a girl, and I need to be leaving immediately.' Paula added that Clinton said as she left: 'You're smart. Let's keep this between ourselves.'" The disgraced President would later settle the sexual harassment case with an $850,000 cash payment — and was fined an additional $90,686 for lying under oath during the trial.

Hillary (seen here with Bill at church the Sunday after he gave a deposition in the sexual harassment case) stood by her husband when Paula later went public about the workplace intimidations. "She allowed her husband to abuse women," said Paula, "to harass women — possibly other things that he did wrong to women. And she allowed it to happen. As a matter of fact, she would go out and she would try to discredit these women — including me."

But The ENQUIRER has also uncovered other alleged sexual assaults by the former President that have been buried in the media. Carolyn Moffet, a legal secretary from Arkansas, had a very similar story to Paula Jones' tale. She was summoned to meet the then-governor in a hotel room after a fundraiser — saying: "I was escorted there by a state trooper. When I went in, [Bill] was sitting on a couch, wearing only an undershirt. He pointed at his penis and told me to suck it. I told him I didn't even do that for my boyfriend and he got mad, grabbed my head and shoved it into his lap. I pulled away from him and ran out of the room."

Flight attendant Cristy Zercher spoke up in a 1998 interview about flying from New York to California with Bill and Hillary (seen here in a "candid" photo vacationing in Hawaii during the Lewinsky scandal). Cristy claimed that as most passengers were asleep, Bill — with his wife snoring just a few feet away — sat next to Cristy and groped her left breast sporadically for 40 minutes as she sat frozen. "Bill Clinton groped me right under Hillary's nose," she said.

Former fundraiser Sandra Allen James claimed that Bill invited her to his hotel room during a 1991 political trip. She said he pinned her against the wall and stuck his hand up her dress — and that she screamed loud enough for the trooper outside the hotel suite to bang on the door and ask if everything was all right. At that point, she fled. Sandra added that she later complained to her employer about Bill's attack, and was advised to keep quiet about the sexual assault is she wanted to remain employed.

But the woman most offended by Hillary Clinton's claims to support rape victims is Juanita Broaddrick — who reports that she was unable to fight off Hillary's husband. Juanita, 73, has said that Bill assaulted her in a Little Rock, Ark., hotel room in the spring of 1978. She was a volunteer during Bill's first gubernatorial campaign in the state. In an exclusive interview, Juanita (far right) told The ENQUIRER that Hillary then threatened her to stay silent about the attack!