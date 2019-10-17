Close search popup button
OMG

Miley Cyrus A Kinky Sex Addict!

Singer out of control after split from husband Liam.

By
Insets of Liam Hemsworth, Miley and Kaitlynn Carter, Miley and Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus Screaming and Grabbing Chest
Shutterstock (2) Instagram (2)

Kinky Miley Cyrus is battling a full-blown sex addiction that’s ruining her life, according to terrified pals and one mental health expert.

Miley, 26, has entertained a slew of lovers since dumping hubby Liam Hemsworth because, according to sources, he couldn’t keep up with the troubled wild child in the sack.

“Miley’s sex obsession is out of control!” thundered a pal. “She clearly needs help! “After splitting with Liam, Miley dove into an affair with Kaitlynn Carter, 31. That fizzled, and now she’s hooking up with singer Cody Simpson, 22.

Miley Cyrus Rocks Romance With Return To Her Wild Ways

“It’s little wonder that Miley’s sexual impulsiveness is worrying friends,” said Dr. Judy Kuriansky, who has not treated the singer.

“She has all the hallmarks of sex addiction, and it’s self-destructive.”

Miley did not respond to our request for comment.

Reader Survey! Should Miley Cyrus’s Family Stage An Exorcism?

 

 

Comments