Should Val Kilmer Settle Scores With His New Tell-All?

As The National ENQUIRER reported, onetime Hollywood pariah Val Kilmer plans to settle old scores with fellow stars and directors who labeled him “a pain to work with” in his new biography, I’m Your Huckleberry.

Do you think Val should look for vengeance with his new book? Yes: He should be able to tell his side of the story, especially if he was wrongly smeared. No: He earned his reputation and should rebuild it without taking shots at anyone else.

Is Dennis Quaid Too Old For New Gal Pal?

As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported, Dennis Quaid’s friends and family fear his engagement to 26-year-old grad student Laurie Savoie is a midlife crisis doomed to fail! Ex-wives Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington have warned that the relationship is a train wreck waiting to happen, according to sources.

Do You Think Dennis and His Grad School Gal Are Doomed? YES: A 65-year-old man cannot hope to find happiness with a girl younger than his own kids! NO: Dennis is a grown man who knows what he wants in a woman. If he's happy, everyone else should butt out!

_____________________________________________________________

Should Miley Cyrus’s Family Stage An Exorcism?

The National Enquirer exclusively revealed newly divorced Miley Cyrus‘ extremely religious family members are pushing for a preacher to step in and excise her demons in a bid to get her back on the straight and narrow.

Should Miley meet with an Exorcist? YES: She's out of control and an intervention could be the only thing left to save her NO: Miley should be allowed to do as she pleases, even if members of her family are shocked

_____________________________________________________________

Should Ashton Clear His Name With A Revenge Bio?

As The National ENQUIRER exclusively revealed, Ashton Kutcher is plotting a revenge tell-all as payback for being blasted as a cheater and lousy husband by ex-wife Demi Moore! Sources said that he plans to rip Demi about her drinking and drug abuse and expose how she turned him into a neurotic wreck.

Should Ashton Fire Back At Demi With His Own Tell-All? Yes: Demi smeared Ashton and he deserves a chance to tell his own side of the story! No: Ashton has moved onto a new wife and family and leave the past in the past.

_____________________________________________________________

Is Goldie Wrong To Put The Heat On Kurt To Put a Ring On It?

As The ENQUIRER reported, 73-year-old Goldie Hawn has issued an ultimatum to longtime love Kurt Russell to finally get married or get lost! But Kurt, 68, who shares son Wyatt with the former Laugh-In lovely and has been her life partner for 36 years, is happy the way things are and wants to ride out the rest of their lives without a wedding!

Should Goldie Leave Well Enough Alone? Yes: They have been one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. There's no point for them to add the extra pressure of a marriage contract! No: Goldie has devoted her life to this man. The least he can do is give her the wedding she wants, no matter how old they are!

_____________________________________________________________

Does Angie Deserve All The Hate!

An ENQUIRER special report revealed that Angelina Jolie has fallen out of favor with casting directors, fellow actors, old friends, and fans in the wake of her dirty divorce with Brad Pitt. Insiders revealed that most people in Tinseltown and fans have sided with Brad and her alleged attempts to paint him as a bad dad have left Angie looking like the bad guy!

Is Angie Getting a Raw Deal With Her Bad Rep! Yes: There are two sides to every story. Angie deserves the benefit of the doubt. No: Angie has a history of bad behavior and deserves every drop of bad ink she gets!

_____________________________________________________________

Should Hollywood Forgive Huffman?

As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported, disgraced Desperate Housewife Felicity Huffman is being shunned by casting directors and other stars after public outrage over her “celebrity justice” 14-day sentence for having her daughter’s SAT scores jacked up!

Does Felicity Deserve Forgiveness? Yes: She admitted her guilt and was paying the price set by the courts. No: Anybody else would be serving hard time. People are right to turn their backs on her!

_____________________________________________________________

Would You Dive into The Fountain of Youth?

In a startling breakthrough revealed by The National ENQUIRER, UCLA scientists claim they can REVERSE the aging process with a new drug packed with human growth hormones. But HGH meds are said to have multiple side effects, including swelling, joint and muscle pain and high blood pressure!

Would you be willing to take an anti-aging drug — even if has side effects? Yes: I'd do anything to stem the sands of time and look and feel young again! No: I would not take anything that unnaturally alters the course of nature!

_____________________________________________________________

Is Dolly Right for Reading Miley The Riot Act?

Sources say country queen Dolly Parton ripped goddaughter Miley Cyrus for not giving her seven-month marriage a chance! She told her not to rub his face in it by flaunting her affair with Brody Jenner’s ex – Kaitlynn Carter – by showing off their steamy pics on the internet!

Do you think Miley Deserves Dolly's Rage? Yes: Dolly is right. No marriage can be measured on its merits in just a few months! No: Dolly should stay in her lane. Only Miley knows what's right or wrong for her!

_____________________________________________________________

Is Tay-Tay Cray-Cray For Butt Cam Security?

Touchy Taylor Swift has cameras trained on her derriere during meet and greets to guard against handsy creeps! She was inspired to get the security after she claimed DJ David Mueller had groped her “bare a—cheek” under her skirt. She says she needs the cameras so if it happens again; “she can prove it with video footage!”

Do you think her bottom line security goes over the top? Yes: There are no ifs, ands or butts about it — this is a little too much! No: She knows hands-on what it's like to be a victim of harassment and this is a necessary action!

_____________________________________________________________

Did Heather Locklear Get Off Easy?

As The National ENQUIRER reported, hot mess Heather Locklear checked into rehab — again — and avoided getting sent to jail for 120 days for a slew of charges related to her two violent meltdowns — which included assaulting police officers and an EMT — last year. Instead, insiders are speculating that she got a sweet case of celebrity justice and any other person would be behind bars.

Do you think Heather should have done jail time? Yes: Just because she's a star, doesn't mean she can get away with criminal behavior! No: Heather has obvious issues and needs the proper care and rehabilitation to finally conquer her demons!

_________________________________________________________________________

Should Courteney Steer Clear Of Best-friend Jen’s Ex?

As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported, Courteney Cox paid a visit to her closest gal pal and former Friends co-star Jen Aniston’s ex-hubby Justin Theroux after bombarding the actor with flirty comments on social media! This came just weeks after Jen and Justin reunited for the first time since their 2018 divorce to mourn the death of their beloved dog, Dolly!

Do you think Courteney's visit to Justin are out of bounds? Yes: Courteney and Jen are supposed to be best "Friends!" Chasing after her ex is insensitive and wrong! No: Justin is a free man and fair game. Courteney is well within her rights to see him whenever she wishes!

_________________________________________________________________________

Should Celine Ditch Her Boy Toy?

As The National ENQUIRER reported, pals are begging Celine Dion to get rid of her BFF and backup dancer, Pepe Munoz!

Insiders said that the younger man has been a bad influence on the hard-partying and extreme dieting widow! But Pepe’s supporters said that they haven’t seen Celine this happy since the death of her husband Rene Angelil in 2016.

Do you think Celine should kick Pepe to the curb? Yes: She's a 51-year-old woman acting like a 22-year-old girl. She needs to grow up and play with somebody her own age! No: Pepe has brought joy back into her life. Her pals should let her choose her own friends.

_________________________________________________________________________

Should Amanda Give Her Wedding Bucks Back?

As The National ENQUIRER reported, Amanda Knox and fiancé Chris Robinson asked for donations to pay for her sci-fi wedding. What the notorious former jailbird didn’t tell anyone she was already married! Foxy Knoxy, who was twice convicted of killing her British roommate in Italy — but ultimately acquitted — collected the cash on a crowdfunding page anyway!

Do you think Foxy Knoxy should give back the bucks? Yes: She raked in people's money under fall pretenses and should return it to the unsuspecting donors. No: She may be officially married, but they're still going to have to pay for a ceremony. There's no reason for a refund.

_________________________________________________________________________

Should Lori Ditch Her Hubby To Beat Their Bribery Rap?

The ENQUIRER revealed that Lori Loughlin’s pals are trying to convince her to dump her husband Mossimo Gianulli to save her own skin in court! Experts have warned her that she would have a much better chance of beating the rap for allegedly bribing her daughters’ way into the University of Southern California on her own!

Do you think Lori should leave her husband to save her own skin? Yes: If she has a better chance to be proven innocent without him, she should drop him like a rock! No: They are a married couple who should stick together "for better or worse."

_________________________________________________________________________

The National ENQUIRER reported that beloved Mary Tyler Moore star Valerie Harper has launched a GoFundMe page so fans can help her pay for her cancer medications. The Rhoda star has miraculously held off lung and brain cancer for nearly a decade and has said the costs are bankrupting her.

Do you think fans should help Valerie Harper pay her medical bills? Yes: She has earned the support from people she has entertained for so many years. No: She should pay her own way. No one else has the opportunity to ask strangers to pay for their healthcare!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Baby-crazy Tori Spelling is desperate for a third little girl — and her husband Dean McDermott is dead set against it. The couple already has FIVE kids — three boys and two girls — and she wants a third little to even things up! But the couple has had multiple financial challenges after the IRS hit the couple with tax liens of $707,487 and $184,390 and Dean thinks enough is enough!

Do you think Dean is right to close down the nursery? No: Tori has shown she loves kids and deserves the happiness another little girl would bring! Yes: He is right to make her face reality. Having kids is great — but living beyond their means will only hurt the whole family!

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________

As The National ENQUIRER reported, sources say devout Catholic Gwen Stefani is trying to get an annulment from her ex- Gavin Rossdale, so she can marry new love Blake Shelton in the Church. But according to insiders Gavin won’t cooperate because he refuses to say admit their legal marriage never existed — as an annulment requires.

Do you think Gavin is right to give in to Gwen's desires and allow her be married in the Catholic Church or is he just being stubborn to save face? Yes: Their marriage is over either way, so Gavin should just step aside and let Blake and Gwen have their church wedding. No: Gwen is being unreasonable by asking Gavin to rewrite history and say their marriage was never valid in the first place!

_________________________________________________________________________

As The National ENQUIRER reported, goofy Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has been serving as consciously-uncoupled ex Chris Martin’s “dating coach,” fueling anger and jealousy from her current hubby, producer Brad Falchuk.

Do you think Brad is right to demand that Gwyneth stop helping her former spouse find new love? Yes: Gwyneth's crossed the line with her latest crazy concept. She should focus on the happiness of the man she's married to NOW! No: This is no betrayal. She's only trying to help a friend find some happiness with someone else.

________________________________________________________________________

As The National ENQUIRER reported, experts believe that O.J. Simpson was lying when took to Twitter to deny that he had an affair with Kris Jenner and that he was her daughter Khloe’s real father. But the fact that the alleged killer and ex-convict even HAS a Twitter has generated a firestorm of protest!

Do you think OJ should be able to continue to spew his twisted point of view on Twitter? Yes: The Juice has paid his debt to society and should be allowed to offer his thoughts just like anybody else! No: Scandal-scarred Simpson should keep a low profile and his opinions to himself!

_________________________________________________________________________

Should Felicity Flip On Lori!

The National ENQUIRER was the first to reveal that Felicity Huffman is being pressured by the Feds to testify against fellow college bribe scandal suspect Lori Loughlin. Felicity has already pled guilty and her testimony could be used to convict Lori to secure a lighter sentence for herself.

Do you think that Felicity should flip on Lori to get a better deal for herself? Yes: Felicity has admitted her guilt and Lori refuses to accept the consequences of her actions. No: Felicity shouldn't benefit from Lori's situation. They should each be judged independently for their alleged crimes!

_________________________________________________________________________

Late, great rocker Tom Petty’s family is engaged in a bitter civil war over the rights to use his image to promote product — specifically salad dressing! Tom’s widow, Dana, says he’d never ‘sell out’ to make a profit while his grown daughters, Adria and Annakim Violette say she has no right to unilaterally dictate how they handle his estate!

Do you think Tom's image should be used to endorse commercial condiments? Yes: His daughters have every right to profit off their father's fame! No: Tom's wife is right. He didn't do commercial endorsements in life and he shouldn't be associated with them when he's not around to say no himself!

_________________________________________________________________________

As The National ENQUIRER has revealed, American pilots have reported going eye-ball-to-eyeball with alien spacecraft and the government has finally admitted to the possibility that we are not alone!

What’s more, government documents have revealed that UFOs have been reported may be conducting surveillance missions on military bases in the Southeastern United States!

Do you believe that aliens exist and that their spacecraft have penetrated our airspace? Yes: There's no way that we are the only beings in the universe! No: UFO's are just science fiction fantasy!

_________________________________________________________________________

John Walker Lindh, better known as the “American Taliban,” was released from prison on Thursday, May 23, after serving 17 of a 20-year sentence for fighting with the Taliban against the United States.

The 38-year-old American was granted an early release due to his good behavior. However well behaved behind bars, though, many still have concerns about giving him his freedom. Published 2017 documents purported to be government reports claim that Lindh as recently as 2016 “continued to advocate for global jihad and to write and translate violent extremist texts.”

One of the reports also claims he “told a television news producer that he would continue to spread violent extremist Islam upon his release,” and has made “pro-ISIS statements.”

The terms of his release specify that he is not allowed to have a passport or leave the country without the court’s permission. He must also get permission if he wants to use the internet, is required to get counseling, and will be monitored closely by a probation officer in Virginia, where he’ll be living with his father.

Should John Walker Lindh Have Been Released From Prison? Yes. He's paid his debt to society by serving his sentence. No. He should rot in jail for betraying the country!

Kelly Ripa is getting big backlash for her recent comments about how she thinks ABC's The Bachelorette is "gross." "You guys know how I feel about the show … it disgusts me," she bravely said on her talk show. "I couldn't stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion." Since then, both the host of The Bachelor and its creator have bashed the TV personality for her remarks! "Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa⁩ is coming after you and your 'disgusting' Monday night habit," Chris Harrison said. Mike Fleiss added, "Easy, @KellyRipa… #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!" Do you think Kelly is getting unfairly criticized for expressing her opinion? Should Kelly Ripa Respond To The Unfair Backlash Following Her 'Bachelorette' Comment? Yes. She is only saying what a lot of women feel. No. She needs to keep her opinions about other shows on the network to herself.

Fans have been waiting months to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby, but when the duo announced the name of their son on May 8, many were perplexed by the goofy name they chose for the newborn. After debuting the baby, the pair shockingly revealed he will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The moniker immediately received backlash from critics everywhere, and the true meaning is still trying to be uncovered. Many think they named him Archie after Diana's Scottish Ancestor Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll … Meg's friends are even claiming she took the inspiration from her childhood cat and comic book character she used to read with her estranged father! To put it simply, the name is far from regal — and just another way Meghan and Harry are bending the royal rules! Is Archie a suitable name for a royal child? Is Archie a Suitable Name for a Royal Child? Yes. The name has so many special meanings and is perfect for a royal prince. No. They should have gone with something more traditional in an effort to not p—s off Queen Elizabeth again!

Is The Talk the next The View? Since the talk show kicked off in 2010, it's burned through co-hosts like dirty underwear! In fact, when Marie Osmond replaces Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne will be the ONLY original panelist left on the series! After nine seasons on the CBS talk show, Sara is exiting — and 59-year-old music icon is expected to take over her seat. But will she actually last for more than just one season? That's something former co-hosts Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini couldn't do. While the remaining members of the panel reportedly aren't thrilled by the new addition, the popular Marie may be the last hope to boost the show's ratings and keep it on the air! Do you think Marie can save the show? Will Marie Osmond Joining the Panel Save 'The Talk'? Yes. Marie is EXACTLY what TheTalk needs. Her talk show experience and lovable nature will sure take the series to the next level. No. The Talk has been doomed ever since Julie Chen left — and it's only a matter of time before Marie escapes as well!