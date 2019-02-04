Should Val Kilmer Settle Scores With His New Tell-All?

As The National ENQUIRER reported, onetime Hollywood pariah Val Kilmer plans to settle old scores with fellow stars and directors who labeled him “a pain to work with” in his new biography, I’m Your Huckleberry.
Check out our previous Reader Surveys below!
Is Dennis Quaid Too Old For New Gal Pal?
As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported, Dennis Quaid’s friends and family fear his engagement to 26-year-old grad student Laurie Savoie is a midlife crisis doomed to fail! Ex-wives Meg Ryan and Kimberly Buffington have warned that the relationship is a train wreck waiting to happen, according to sources.
Should Miley Cyrus’s Family Stage An Exorcism?
The National Enquirer exclusively revealed newly divorced Miley Cyrus‘ extremely religious family members are pushing for a preacher to step in and excise her demons in a bid to get her back on the straight and narrow.
Should Ashton Clear His Name With A Revenge Bio?
As The National ENQUIRER exclusively revealed, Ashton Kutcher is plotting a revenge tell-all as payback for being blasted as a cheater and lousy husband by ex-wife Demi Moore! Sources said that he plans to rip Demi about her drinking and drug abuse and expose how she turned him into a neurotic wreck.
Is Goldie Wrong To Put The Heat On Kurt To Put a Ring On It?
As The ENQUIRER reported, 73-year-old Goldie Hawn has issued an ultimatum to longtime love Kurt Russell to finally get married or get lost! But Kurt, 68, who shares son Wyatt with the former Laugh-In lovely and has been her life partner for 36 years, is happy the way things are and wants to ride out the rest of their lives without a wedding!
Does Angie Deserve All The Hate!
An ENQUIRER special report revealed that Angelina Jolie has fallen out of favor with casting directors, fellow actors, old friends, and fans in the wake of her dirty divorce with Brad Pitt. Insiders revealed that most people in Tinseltown and fans have sided with Brad and her alleged attempts to paint him as a bad dad have left Angie looking like the bad guy!
Should Hollywood Forgive Huffman?
As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported, disgraced Desperate Housewife Felicity Huffman is being shunned by casting directors and other stars after public outrage over her “celebrity justice” 14-day sentence for having her daughter’s SAT scores jacked up!
Would You Dive into The Fountain of Youth?
In a startling breakthrough revealed by The National ENQUIRER, UCLA scientists claim they can REVERSE the aging process with a new drug packed with human growth hormones. But HGH meds are said to have multiple side effects, including swelling, joint and muscle pain and high blood pressure!
Is Dolly Right for Reading Miley The Riot Act?
Sources say country queen Dolly Parton ripped goddaughter Miley Cyrus for not giving her seven-month marriage a chance! She told her not to rub his face in it by flaunting her affair with Brody Jenner’s ex – Kaitlynn Carter – by showing off their steamy pics on the internet!
Is Tay-Tay Cray-Cray For Butt Cam Security?
Touchy Taylor Swift has cameras trained on her derriere during meet and greets to guard against handsy creeps! She was inspired to get the security after she claimed DJ David Mueller had groped her “bare a—cheek” under her skirt. She says she needs the cameras so if it happens again; “she can prove it with video footage!”
Did Heather Locklear Get Off Easy?
As The National ENQUIRER reported, hot mess Heather Locklear checked into rehab — again — and avoided getting sent to jail for 120 days for a slew of charges related to her two violent meltdowns — which included assaulting police officers and an EMT — last year. Instead, insiders are speculating that she got a sweet case of celebrity justice and any other person would be behind bars.
Should Courteney Steer Clear Of Best-friend Jen’s Ex?
As The National ENQUIRER exclusively reported, Courteney Cox paid a visit to her closest gal pal and former Friends co-star Jen Aniston’s ex-hubby Justin Theroux after bombarding the actor with flirty comments on social media! This came just weeks after Jen and Justin reunited for the first time since their 2018 divorce to mourn the death of their beloved dog, Dolly!
Should Celine Ditch Her Boy Toy?
As The National ENQUIRER reported, pals are begging Celine Dion to get rid of her BFF and backup dancer, Pepe Munoz!
Insiders said that the younger man has been a bad influence on the hard-partying and extreme dieting widow! But Pepe’s supporters said that they haven’t seen Celine this happy since the death of her husband Rene Angelil in 2016.
Should Amanda Give Her Wedding Bucks Back?
As The National ENQUIRER reported, Amanda Knox and fiancé Chris Robinson asked for donations to pay for her sci-fi wedding. What the notorious former jailbird didn’t tell anyone she was already married! Foxy Knoxy, who was twice convicted of killing her British roommate in Italy — but ultimately acquitted — collected the cash on a crowdfunding page anyway!
Should Lori Ditch Her Hubby To Beat Their Bribery Rap?
The ENQUIRER revealed that Lori Loughlin’s pals are trying to convince her to dump her husband Mossimo Gianulli to save her own skin in court! Experts have warned her that she would have a much better chance of beating the rap for allegedly bribing her daughters’ way into the University of Southern California on her own!
The National ENQUIRER reported that beloved Mary Tyler Moore star Valerie Harper has launched a GoFundMe page so fans can help her pay for her cancer medications. The Rhoda star has miraculously held off lung and brain cancer for nearly a decade and has said the costs are bankrupting her.
Baby-crazy Tori Spelling is desperate for a third little girl — and her husband Dean McDermott is dead set against it. The couple already has FIVE kids — three boys and two girls — and she wants a third little to even things up! But the couple has had multiple financial challenges after the IRS hit the couple with tax liens of $707,487 and $184,390 and Dean thinks enough is enough!
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________
As The National ENQUIRER reported, sources say devout Catholic Gwen Stefani is trying to get an annulment from her ex- Gavin Rossdale, so she can marry new love Blake Shelton in the Church. But according to insiders Gavin won’t cooperate because he refuses to say admit their legal marriage never existed — as an annulment requires.
As The National ENQUIRER reported, goofy Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has been serving as consciously-uncoupled ex Chris Martin’s “dating coach,” fueling anger and jealousy from her current hubby, producer Brad Falchuk.
As The National ENQUIRER reported, experts believe that O.J. Simpson was lying when took to Twitter to deny that he had an affair with Kris Jenner and that he was her daughter Khloe’s real father. But the fact that the alleged killer and ex-convict even HAS a Twitter has generated a firestorm of protest!
_________________________________________________________________________
Should Felicity Flip On Lori!
The National ENQUIRER was the first to reveal that Felicity Huffman is being pressured by the Feds to testify against fellow college bribe scandal suspect Lori Loughlin. Felicity has already pled guilty and her testimony could be used to convict Lori to secure a lighter sentence for herself.
Late, great rocker Tom Petty’s family is engaged in a bitter civil war over the rights to use his image to promote product — specifically salad dressing! Tom’s widow, Dana, says he’d never ‘sell out’ to make a profit while his grown daughters, Adria and Annakim Violette say she has no right to unilaterally dictate how they handle his estate!
_________________________________________________________________________
As The National ENQUIRER has revealed, American pilots have reported going eye-ball-to-eyeball with alien spacecraft and the government has finally admitted to the possibility that we are not alone!
What’s more, government documents have revealed that UFOs have been reported may be conducting surveillance missions on military bases in the Southeastern United States!
John Walker Lindh, better known as the “American Taliban,” was released from prison on Thursday, May 23, after serving 17 of a 20-year sentence for fighting with the Taliban against the United States.
The 38-year-old American was granted an early release due to his good behavior. However well behaved behind bars, though, many still have concerns about giving him his freedom. Published 2017 documents purported to be government reports claim that Lindh as recently as 2016 “continued to advocate for global jihad and to write and translate violent extremist texts.”
One of the reports also claims he “told a television news producer that he would continue to spread violent extremist Islam upon his release,” and has made “pro-ISIS statements.”
The terms of his release specify that he is not allowed to have a passport or leave the country without the court’s permission. He must also get permission if he wants to use the internet, is required to get counseling, and will be monitored closely by a probation officer in Virginia, where he’ll be living with his father.
Kelly Ripa is getting big backlash for her recent comments about how she thinks ABC’s The Bachelorette is “gross.”
“You guys know how I feel about the show … it disgusts me,” she bravely said on her talk show. “I couldn’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion.”
Since then, both the host of The Bachelor and its creator have bashed the TV personality for her remarks!
“Look out #BachelorNation @KellyRipa is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit,” Chris Harrison said. Mike Fleiss added, “Easy, @KellyRipa… #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!”
Do you think Kelly is getting unfairly criticized for expressing her opinion?
Fans have been waiting months to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal baby, but when the duo announced the name of their son on May 8, many were perplexed by the goofy name they chose for the newborn.
After debuting the baby, the pair shockingly revealed he will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The moniker immediately received backlash from critics everywhere, and the true meaning is still trying to be uncovered.
Many think they named him Archie after Diana’s Scottish Ancestor Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll … Meg’s friends are even claiming she took the inspiration from her childhood cat and comic book character she used to read with her estranged father!
To put it simply, the name is far from regal — and just another way Meghan and Harry are bending the royal rules! Is Archie a suitable name for a royal child?
Is The Talk the next The View? Since the talk show kicked off in 2010, it’s burned through co-hosts like dirty underwear! In fact, when Marie Osmond replaces Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne will be the ONLY original panelist left on the series!
After nine seasons on the CBS talk show, Sara is exiting — and 59-year-old music icon is expected to take over her seat. But will she actually last for more than just one season? That’s something former co-hosts Marissa Jaret Winokur, Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini couldn’t do.
While the remaining members of the panel reportedly aren’t thrilled by the new addition, the popular Marie may be the last hope to boost the show’s ratings and keep it on the air! Do you think Marie can save the show?
For years, the character of James Bond has been the ultimate superspy — and a man. A slew of macho actors including Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and more have played the iconic role. But the latest James Bond, Daniel Craig, recently made a bold statement saying he wouldn’t mind if a woman replaced him when he left the popular franchise.
“I think that everybody should be considered. Also for women and for African-Americans, there should be great parts anyway, across the board,” he said.
But Bond producer Barbara Broccoli disagrees — and thinks the character will continue to be a male in the future!
“Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male,” she told The Guardian. “And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”
Are you on Daniel or Barbara’s side when it comes to the gender of James Bond
Kim Kardashian recently revealed that she’s been studying for the past year to become a lawyer, and she’s taking her career goal seriously. The reality star shared on Instagram April 15 that she’s already “preparing to take the baby bar” exam, and will be working 18 hours a week minimum, and taking a monthly written test and multiple choice exams for the next four years.
Though the social media mogul, whose late dad Robert Kardashian helped successfully defend O.J. Simpson in his murder trial, admits she never graduated college, she’s already making an impact in social justice. In 2018, she convinced the president to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who had spent more than two decades behind bars for a non-violent drug charge.
And now that Kardashian’s aced an exam on torts, she’s got a hotshot lawyer in her corner. Robert Shapiro, who was also part of Simpson’s “Dream Team,” has said he’d hire her for his law firm as soon as she passes the bar exam.
“I think she’ll be a sensational lawyer!” the 76-year-old enthused to TMZ. “Look at what she did with the president of the United States! She got somebody out of jail!”
Do you have as much faith in Kardashian to trust her — or anyone else from the clan who might choose to study law — to represent you in a court of law?
Twenty eight years ago high school teacher Pamela Smart, then 22, was convicted of being an accomplice to her husband’s death — by encouraging her 16-year-old lover, Billy Flynn, and his three teen friends to brutally murder Greggory Smart.Pamela was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, but now she’s begging for forgiveness, and asked the governor of New Hampshire to commute her sentence and give her a chance at parole.
“Without executive intervention, I will die in prison,” the 51-year-old pleaded in a letter she wrote to Gov. Chris Sununi.
Should Pamela Smart be forgiven for her sins and be released from prison after spending nearly 30 years there?
It has been 12 years since Britney Spears shocked the world with her infamous “umbrella meltdown,” but now it looks like the 37-year-old pop star is backing battling mental health issues, as she recently checked herself into a wellness center to work on them, the National ENQUIRER has confirmed.
Now that she has seemed to hit rock bottom again, the question remains how will this impact her role as a mother, and her visitation rights when it comes to her two children — Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 — who she shares with her ex Kevin Federline.
K-Fed has full custody, but a relationship with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, that allows the “Toxic” singer to see her kids 50 percent of the time. But now after this meltdown, these rights may be in jeopardy.
Is Britney Spears fit to care for her kids after her latest epic meltdown?
In early March, the TV star was deluged with16 felony counts after he allegedly staged a hate-crime attack against himself on the streets of Chicago late at night in January.
After the stunning announcement, Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emmanuel blasted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, calling the ruling a “whitewashing of justice!”
Despite the public outrage, Jussie stands by his claims that he had nothing to do with the attack! “I’ve been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one,” he told reporters after the hearing. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was being accused of.”
Do you think Jussie is guilty and should have been sent to prison?
Rosie O’Donnell recently shocked fans of The View when she revealed in a new book that she “loved” Elisabeth Hasselbeck during their days as frenemies on the controversial talk show.
It was Rosie’s explosive TV fight with her 41-year-old co-host that inspired her to leave the show 10 years ago. But a decade later, Rosie has taken things a step further by declaring that there were “underlying lesbian undertones on both parts” because of Elisabeth’s background as a college athlete.
“I think this is something that will hurt her if you write it. She was the MVP of a Division 1 softball team for two years that won the finals. There are not many, in my life, girls with such athletic talent on sports teams that are traditionally male that aren’t at least a little bit gay,” Rosie said.
The A League of Their Own star further admitted that when she exited The View after Elisabeth failed to defend her from conservative critics during their blowout, “it felt like a lover breaking up.”
Do you think Rosie was right to brand Elisabeth as a potential lesbian being a little bit gay or was she out of line for making that kind of assumption simply because she had an athletic background?
Disgraced Casey Anthony — who was notoriously acquitted of murdering her three-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony — was recently spotted partying and boozing it up with friends like nothing ever happened!
According to Daily Mail, the 32-year-old was “partying pretty hard and asking people to take shots with her” while wearing a bright green ball cap and green jacket around her waist!
In 2011, Casey’s blockbuster trial ended with a “not guilty” verdict despite prosecutors’ claims that she was a party girl who had killed her daughter for a carefree life.
Caylee died in 2008 and there have been no other suspects of her killing since. Despite her little girl’s shell-shocking death, Casey has seemingly moved on with her wild life, having been spotted enjoying herself time and time again.
Is this the type of behavior she should be displaying to an already-stunned nation after so tragically losing her toddler daughter?
Kathie Lee Gifford’s final days on Today are drawing near and Jenna Bush Hager is set to take the seat beside Hoda Kotb on the talk show’s frequently-watched fourth hour.
Kathie Lee will make her exit in early April, with the former president’s daughter becoming Hoda’s new sidekick, but it will be a major changeup from the fierce chemistry Today fans are used to between dynamic duo!
The 65-year-old announced her departure in mid-December 2018, but sources revealed the network had been looking for her replacement long before that. “NBC desperately wants younger viewers and at 65, she’s long in the tooth,” a source previously dished to The National ENQUIRER. “They want someone who can be a counterpart to fellow anchor Craig Melvin, who isn’t even 40 yet.”
Do you think bringing in a fresh young personality like Jenna’s will lower the series’ high ratings and bring about a slew of more negative headlines for NBC?
Beverly Hills, 90210 fans were heartbroken over the news of Luke Perry’s tragic death at age 52. The hunky actor — who played Dylan McKay on the popular 1990s hit series — passed away after a severe stroke on March 4.
Oddly, he was rushed to the hospital the SAME day FOX announced a reboot of the show — which didn’t include his iconic character — but included all his former castmates!
All of them have been devastated by his passing and now the question rages whether Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and the rest of the cast members allow the show to go on in the wake of his tragic and unexpected death. Should the show go on without him
The April birth of Meghan Markle’s and Prince Harry’s royal baby is drawing nearer, but the Duchess has done anything but put the brakes on her still Hollywood lifestyle.
From her celeb-studded NYC bridal shower — which cost her British subjects a ton of pounds — to her slew of public appearances, Meg has continued to live it up as if she was still the lead actress on Suits!
The Duchess has faced heavy criticism for being more Hollywood Boulevard than Buckingham Palace — especially from inside the Palace! Do you think pregnant Meghan should be allowed to live her life the way she chooses or adopt the protocols put upon her by an angry royal family?
Miranda Lambert recently shocked the world when she announced her surprise wedding to NYPD cop Brendan Mcloughlin after a whirlwind three-month romance.
The country crooner has dominated headlines in recent years following her highly-publicized divorce from Blake Shelton — mainly because of her scandalous relationships and breakups!
But this time around, fans were surprised to learn she wed a much-younger man who welcomed a baby with another woman just three months ago! Do you think she wed someone she barely knows in an effort to get remarried before Blake walks down the aisle with Gwen Stefani, whom he’s been happily dating since 2015?
Beloved movie action hero Liam Neeson has been battered by a barrage of criticism after admitting he once hoped “some black b—–d would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could kill him!” after revealing that a loved one had been brutally raped by a black man!
Although he admitted he was wrong in that rage-fueled, the Hollywood icon’s once pristine reputation now lies in tatters! What is your stance on Neeson’s shocking statements?
A slew of television’s most popular shows have recently made it back to the small screen for reboots. One of the latest? The revival of Charmed (a show that previously aired from 1998 until 2006), which premiered in October 2018 and was quickly picked up for a full season.
But Charmed isn’t the only series fans got to relive in recent months. Shows including Full House, Roseanne, Will & Grace, Magnum P.I., and more have brought viewers back to earlier decades, however, many of them haven’t lasted or have received poor reviews. That said, do you think the Charmed reboot is a success or failure?
Angelina Jolie’s feud with Charlize Theron has reached a boiling point. The two had battled in the past over roles, but their rivalry spiked when Angelina heard the reports that Charlize was dating her ex Brad Pitt! Angie’s attempts to bury Brad in the media about his poor parenting and partying have not played well with the public and now she’s attempting to get in the way of his new relationship. Do you think Angie should:
The royal family drama continues … and this time all fingers are pointing at Prince Philip! Queen Elizabeth’s husband’s Land Rover was turned over at Sandringham Estate after a scary car crash on Thursday, January 17, and since he walked away unharmed, he clearly hasn’t learned his lesson. The 97-year-old was seen driving without a seatbelt just a few days after the unfortunate incident that left Emma Fairweather with a broken wrist. On top of that, the royal has had a string of embarrassing royal incidents over the years thanks to his plethora of inappropriate public comments. Do you think Philip should shy away from the spotlight in an effort to stop embarrassing the royal family?
Queen Elizabeth has another reason to be pissed off! Meghan Markle’s half brother, Thomas Markle Jr., was arrested for a DUI on Friday, January 11. The 52-year-old failed a sobriety test after being stopped at 1:33 a.m. by Oregon State police. His father, Thomas Markle, later revealed that his son has a “serious problem” when it comes to drinking. Just what Meghan needs to worry about ahead of baby No. 1. How do you think the Duchess should approach her family life in this new year now that she’ll soon give birth?
Kevin Spacey is currently appearing … in court! The Oscar winning screen and stage giant entered a “not guilty” plea in response to allegations that he sexually assaulted a young man in Nantucket, Mass. In 2016. And as The National ENQUIRER reported recently, he’s still fielding job offers. Will you watch Kevin’s future performances?
2018 brought us the Prince Harry-Meghan Markle royal wedding of the century as well as nuptials for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski and Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk.