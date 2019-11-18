Sex-Starved Kim Ready To Dump Kanye!

Hottie Kim Kardashian is trapped in a no-sex marriage — and close to slapping holier-than-thou hubby Kanye West with divorce papers!

Sources told The National ENQUIRER the reality TV vixen, 39, and bipolar rapper, 42, are leading separate lives — and their kids are the only thing preventing a $600 million split!

“Kim and Kanye’s sex life has been nonexistent for at least 12 months!” tattled an insider. “They’re sleeping in separate bedrooms and fallen into a rut where they don’t need or want the physical stuff. At least, Kanye doesn’t, and the last thing Kim will do is beg him to sleep with her.”

Instead, the bubble-butted bombshell — who rose to fame with a sex tape — gets her ya-yas out by flaunting her body for the camera, sources said.

“Kim stages sexy photo shoots and posts the pictures on social media,” dished a pal. “But Kanye’s told her she’s too sexy and needs to cover up!”

Kim’s also fed up with Kanye opening his yap to make controversial comments, sources said.

“His remarks on everything from politics to wanting seven kids — as if! — have caused Kim to distance herself,” revealed the pal.

In addition, insiders claimed Kanye has become a religious zealot and is completely focused on his new studio album, “Jesus Is King.”

“Kim’s told him, ‘Just because you’re on a journey doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,’” said a source.

Pals said the couple, who wed in 2014, would have already split if it weren’t for their four children, North, 6, Saint, 3, Chicago, 1, and Psalm, 6 months.

“Kim’s got the divorce papers drawn and her lawyers on standby to file them, but she’s yet to pull the trigger,” squealed the insider.

“The only thing that keeps her and Kanye connected are the kids, and, of course, their image.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not respond to The National ENQUIRER’s requests for comment.