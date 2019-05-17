Prince Charles Meets Baby Archie More Than A Week After His Birth

Prince Charles finally got around to meeting his newest grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s newborn royal baby was born on May 6, but it wasn’t until Thursday, May 16 that the future King allegedly paid him a visit — a whopping 10 days after his birth, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Archie has already met his aunt and uncle, Prince William and Kate Middleton, his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, as well as Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. It’s unknown at this time if he’s met his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

He was introduced to the world on May 8, but as of now, the couple has yet to share a portrait of his entire face.

Charles, 70, previously admitted to a mother-of-four at an event: “My grandchildren wear me out. I don’t know how you do it.”

And in the past, his sons have spoken candidly about how they want their dad to slow down and spend more time with their kids. “I would like him to have more time with the children,” William said in the documentary Prince, Son & Heir: Charles at 70. “Having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to, you know, play around with the grandchildren. When he’s there, he’s brilliant, but we need him there as much as possible.”

Harry added, “This is a man who has dinner ridiculously late at night, and then goes to his desk later that night and will fall asleep on his notes to the point where he’ll wake up with a piece of paper stuck to his face. The man never stops. When we were kids, there were bags and bags and bags of work that the office just sent to him. We could barely even get to his desk to say goodnight to him.”

Here’s hoping Charles finds more time for Archie… especially while he’s so young!