Pauley Perrette: ‘NCIS’ Star Speaks Out On Rape Horror

“NCIS” star Pauley Perrette has made a shocking public revelation — joining women all over the world speaking out about their personal experiences with sexual assault.

“I lost my virginity in a rape when I was 15, by a football player,” the star posted on Twitter, where she lists herself as a civil rights activist.

“That’s the ‘power guy’ in high school. And you know what I SAID? What I DID…? Nothing.

Mark Harmon: Health Crisis Behind ‘NCIS’ Shakeup!

“I was so scared. So confused. So broken.”

Pauley, who is leaving “NCIS” after this season, said the horrifying ordeal scarred her love and work life.

“My rape led me into a series of abusive relationships, terrible self-worth, and self-blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a work environment, until I finally said ENOUGH.”