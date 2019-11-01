Wendy Williams Ditching NYC for California

After a dreary year, troubled Jersey Girl Wendy Williams is looking to burn rubber to sunny California for good!

“She loves L.A. and thinks the warm climate would be especially healing for her after the year she’s had!” spilled an insider.

As The National ENQUIRER has reported, the distraught daytime yakker is storming toward divorce after discovering hubby Kevin Hunter’s extramarital affair, and also did a rehab stint for her addiction to prescription drugs and booze and suffered a dip in her popular Wendy Williams Show ratings!

Last December, Wendy even canceled an episode of her show, citing a fractured shoulder and began an extended leave from the show only a month later!

“She wants to leave her troubles behind her,” a source spilled. “She’s been spending more and more time in L.A., and had a ball at her Walk of Fame ceremony.

“She also thinks it will be a great place for her to stay sober because she’ll be far from her temptations and troubles back in New York and New Jersey.”

Insiders snitched that the 55-year-old daytime diva is already shopping for a home in the Hollywood Hills “with a pool and a view.”