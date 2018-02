Mel B is about to get voted off “America’s Got Talent,” claimed an insider, who says producers want to replace the 42-year-old judge with Queen Latifah!

The network brass is reportedly fed up with the ex-Spice Girl’s ­annoying demands and her huge salary, dishes the industry source.

Mel’s behavior spiraled out of control during her nasty divorce from Stephen Belafonte — with the singer even tossing water onto Simon Cowell after the brash Brit made a reference to her “train-wreck” marriage!