Martha Stewart’s Makeover Stunner!

Martha Stewart has unveiled a bright, shiny new face — and insiders said it’s a desperate bid to bag a man!

Experts believe the 78-year-old domestic diva — who looked almost unrecognizable in an Instagram photo she posted Dec. 3 — has had surgical tweaks!

“It appears Martha has had a facelift to tighten her neck, her lips appear to have been plumped and her face is smooth and wrinkle-free — a possible result of Botox and fillers,” revealed Dr. Anthony Youn.

Dr. Yoel Shahar added: “She probably spent about $50,000 for the work, but it was worth it! I believe the surgeon did a great job!”

Martha has admitted she’s played the field since her near 30-year marriage to lawyer and publisher Andrew Stewart ended in 1990. The business tycoon said she “doesn’t have much time for casual dating,” but confessed to a taste for much younger men.

An insider added: “I believe Martha’s had drastic plastic surgery because she’s tired of being alone. She’s looking for someone to settle down with!”

The doctors quoted in this story have not treated Martha Stewart.