Martha Stewart Didn’t Know Who Chip and Joanna Gaines Were

“Who the f–k are you?!” That’s what Martha Stewart was seemingly thinking to herself when she met Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines recently. At the Time 100 Gala, the iconic HGTV duo was so excited to meet Martha, but the feeling wasn’t mutual.
After being honored as part of Time’s 100 Most Powerful People in the World, the pair was introduced to Martha, another legendary television personality and businesswoman. But her reaction wasn’t what the parents-of-five were expecting. Click through the gallery above for the shocking details!
1 of 6
“We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn’t have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue. But we don’t mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and so we asked someone to introduce us," Chip told Page Six
at the event.
Photo credit: Getty Images
2 of 6
“Martha was very gracious and supportive, it was a really wonderful moment for us to meet her," he continued. “And my gosh doesn’t she look great!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
3 of 6
However, when the previously imprisoned Martha was confronted about the encounter, she claimed she had heard of the Chip and Jo before. However, she didn't recognize them when they were first introduced.
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 6
“I had never met Chip and Joanna at all before, but their Magnolia magazine is published by my publisher Meredith, and I know they have a lovely family and a TV station," she added.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 6
But it's about time Martha get to know Chip and Jo — as there are only good things ahead for the couple! Joanna got candid about their upcoming TV station, which will replace Discovery's DIY Network.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 6
She shared: “It’s going to be a 24-hour network, so there’s no way it can be all about us. It will include shows about lifestyle, cooking, design, kids, we are looking for the right talent and the right programming.” Take that, Martha!
Photo credit: Getty Images
“We were so excited to meet Martha Stewart, but she didn’t have the faintest idea who we are, not a single clue. But we don’t mind at all, Joanna was so excited to meet Martha and so we asked someone to introduce us," Chip told Page Six
at the event.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Martha was very gracious and supportive, it was a really wonderful moment for us to meet her," he continued. “And my gosh doesn’t she look great!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
However, when the previously imprisoned Martha was confronted about the encounter, she claimed she had heard of the Chip and Jo before. However, she didn't recognize them when they were first introduced.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“I had never met Chip and Joanna at all before, but their Magnolia magazine is published by my publisher Meredith, and I know they have a lovely family and a TV station," she added.
Photo credit: Getty Images
But it's about time Martha get to know Chip and Jo — as there are only good things ahead for the couple! Joanna got candid about their upcoming TV station, which will replace Discovery's DIY Network.
Photo credit: Getty Images
She shared: “It’s going to be a 24-hour network, so there’s no way it can be all about us. It will include shows about lifestyle, cooking, design, kids, we are looking for the right talent and the right programming.” Take that, Martha!
Photo credit: Getty Images