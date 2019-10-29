Gwyneth’s Goop Get Slammed By Workers

Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, Goop, is a dark pit of dysfunction, according to blistering reviews by current and former employees!

The $250 million company — which promotes positive and healthy living — has been scorched by staffers who said it has a “horrible company culture!”

In fact, comments on an employee review website make the business sound like a real-life house of horrors!

It’s like “Mean Girls on steroids,” wrote one staffer, who described a toxic work environment.

Another critic added, “The past year and a half I’ve been here, I’ve noticed the following — zero job certainty and … they do not have a reliable HR department!”

The brand has also come under fire for showcasing unaffordable items, shilling cosmetics containing harmful chemicals and promoting controversial cures.

In September 2018, Goop paid out $145,000 in civil penalties after prosecutors in California found that some of its product claims were not supported by scientific evidence!

Gwyneth did not respond to The National ENQUIRER’s request for comment.