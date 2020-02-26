“Once Upon A Time” Hero Was A Real-Life Bad Guy!

Director Quentin Tarantino is taking heat for basing a character in his flick Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on a convicted pedophile!

Timothy Olyphant appears in the film as a co-star of Leo DiCaprio’s fictional character, Rick Dalton, in the real-life ’60s TV Western Lancer.

But his character, James Stacy is no piece of fiction! The actor was billed as the next James Dean in his heyday and was riding high until a 1973 motorcycle crash. He made a comeback — but the worst was yet to come.

INSTANT ICON! James Dean — Secrets Of Fatal Car Crash Revealed

In 1995, Stacy pleaded no contest to a charge of molesting an 11-year-old girl in California. But he failed to appear for sentencing because he’d attempted suicide!

He had also been arrested two other times for prowling at the homes of underage girl

TRAGIC TRIBUTE! Margot Robbie As Sharon Tate — After Slain Star’s Sister Praised Her ‘Physical Beauty’s.

He served six years on the molestation charge and lived the rest of his life in obscurity before dying in 2016 at age 79.