Steve Harvey is caught in a new racist scandal after disgusted viewers tuned in to "The Steve Harvey Show" to find the comic mocking Asian men. Instead of ridiculing a book he'd found titled “How To Date A White Woman: A Practical Guide For Asian Men,” Steve went on his own prejudiced tirade — just months after The National ENQUIRER exposed shocking secret tapes that could topple his TV empire!
Steve held up the book on his show and declared how it could have been much shorter: "Excuse me, do you like Asian men?” he asked — before answering his own question: “No. Thank you.” The comic then mocked the idea of African-American women being attracted to Asian men: “‘You like Asian men?’ ‘I don’t even like Chinese food. It don’t stay with you no time…I don’t eat what I can’t pronounce!’”
Shocked fans quickly blasted Steve for his ignorance — with the new scandal emerging as he prepares to once again host the Miss Universe Pageant. But The ENQUIRER has already unearthed other disgusting tape that expose the “Family Feud” host as he spews vile, racist hate against white people!
“I don’t give a s--t about America!” Steve bellows at one point on a tape provided by his former employee Joseph Cooper. On others, Joseph said Steve urged onlookers to “spit on white people!” and “go assault old white women!” The videographer claims that he owns the tapes of the comic that he recorded in March of 1993 — after he was hired to to videotape his boss' act at the Steve Harvey Comedy Club in Dallas.
Joseph told The ENQUIRER that he had additional tapes with even more vitriol against white people, saying the footage includes Steve declaring: “I felt sorry for my college roommates. All three of them honkies!” On other tapes, Steve reportedly moaned about having only “30 minutes to tell how I hate whites!”
Joseph accused the comic of being “more dangerous than the KKK” — but Steve has responded by taking the videographer to court, claiming: “Mr. Cooper has initiated a campaign to essentially extort me, coerce me and embarrass me as I started to build my entertainment career.”
But, as covered by The ENQUIRER, Steve has been accused of violent rages before — with his ex-wife Mary accusing him of serial cheating, child abuse and even bigamy! And in 2002, sources told The ENQUIRER that Steve is an equal-opportunity hater who once lashed out at Rev. Jesse Jackson during a Beverly Hills fundraiser. Eyewitnesses reported that the two almost came to blows before Steve stormed out while shouting the n-word and calling Jesse a “dumba-s motherf--ker!”
