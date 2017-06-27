Serena Williams: Pregnant & Nude For ‘Vanity Fair’

Demi Style!

Serena Williams is taking over for Beyoncé with the world's most anticipated pregnancy — and has gone nude for a Vanity Fair cover in the Demi Moore tradition!

Photo credit: VanityFair.com

The shocking cover image is a throwback to Demi's notorious 1991 cover shoot for the swank magazine, which was then followed by Bruce Willis' then-wife posing totally nude for Vanity Fair covered only in body paint (next page).

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

Demi showed off her bod for the August 1992 issue, just one year after her first controversial cover. All those shots — plus Serena's own nude pic — were done by Vanity Fair photographer Annie Leibovitz. But it's not known if Serena will be making a similar return to the magazine in 2018!

Photo credit: Vanity Fair

For now, the new issue focuses on Serena's love story with fiancé Alexis Ohanian — and how she gave him a bag full of positive pregnancy tests the night before the start of the Australian Open. Now the Vanity Fair cover has Serena marking her impending due date with another bold gesture!

Photo credit: Getty Images

