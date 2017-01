The court documents unearthed by Radar include Jordan writing of a brutal physical attack by her former lover on Dec. 22, 2016: “I had brought my son over to visit Track, and we started arguing, and Track pushed me against the wall while I had our 3 month old son in my arms.”

“He put his hand on my head and squeezed as hard as he could while our son was in the room,” claimed Jordan, adding: “He also hawked a giant ball of spit in my face.” She then revealed how the troubled Iraq War veteran had threatened his family — and his own life — with a gun.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The court papers include an account from Jan. 2017, as she visited Track's home to pick up their son: “When I was on my way, he found out I was bringing a girlfriend of mine so there was a third party there — He got angry and told me he was going to ‘put a bullet through my head’ and put us both in the ground.”