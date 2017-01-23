1 of 6
Sarah Palin is enduring a horrific twist to her latest family scandal — with her son Track Palin accused of threatening his baby mama with "a bullet to [her] head!" RadarOnline.com has the disturbing court documents filed by the mother of Track's baby, as Jordan Loewe reveals shocking claims about her "concern" for both her “safety [and] the safety of her children.”
The court documents unearthed by Radar include Jordan writing of a brutal physical attack by her former lover on Dec. 22, 2016: “I had brought my son over to visit Track, and we started arguing, and Track pushed me against the wall while I had our 3 month old son in my arms.”
“He put his hand on my head and squeezed as hard as he could while our son was in the room,” claimed Jordan, adding: “He also hawked a giant ball of spit in my face.” She then revealed how the troubled Iraq War veteran had threatened his family — and his own life — with a gun.
The court papers include an account from Jan. 2017, as she visited Track's home to pick up their son: “When I was on my way, he found out I was bringing a girlfriend of mine so there was a third party there — He got angry and told me he was going to ‘put a bullet through my head’ and put us both in the ground.”
The document also includes Jordan's account of an event reported earlier by The National ENQUIRER: “In January, 2016, he punched me in the face and kicked me and pointed a gun at his head and told me he was going to kill [himself].” The ENQUIRER later revealed that Track went into treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder after the incident.
In addition to their 4-month-old son, the couple also has a 4-year-old daughter. Track (seen at far left in 2008) is currently under a 20-day restraining order. A pending court ruling could turn that into a long-term court ruling — but Jordan says in the court papers that she would consider allowing Track to see his son if there are other adults present.
