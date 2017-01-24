1 of 8
Paris Jackson is speaking out about her troubled childhood — with the daughter of Michael Jackson exposing sick secrets of her troubled life in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine. The pop heiress doesn't hold back as she confirms The National ENQUIRER's coverage of her multiple suicide attempts. Paris also reveals that she was molested as a young girl, and once again accuses Michael's doctor of being part of a corporate conspiracy that murdered her father!
Paris is careful to note that a "complete stranger" was behind her sexual assault at the age of 14 — adding: "I don't wanna give too many details. But it was not a good experience at all, and it was really hard for me, and, at the time, I didn't tell anybody.” Tragically, the childhood trauma coincided with The ENQUIRER's coverage of her shocking suicide attempt at the age of 15 in 2013!
As previously reported by The ENQUIRER, troubled Paris needed treatment in 2013 after she slashed her wrists and guzzled pills. After that, she appeared to bounce back — but in Sept. of 2016, Paris posted a video that revealed that she'd attempted suicide the year before! “When I was 14,” she said, “I got so much hatred that I tried to kill myself.”
The ENQUIRER previously caught Paris declaring that Dr. Conrad Murray, her father's personal physician, is "a cold-blooded murderer." But the Rolling Stone interview shows that Paris blames others for Michael's death, as well — after Dr. Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for giving the doomed pop star an overdose of the general anesthetic known as propofol.
“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” Paris said of her father. “And at some point. he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day,’” she says. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory, and it sounds like bullsh--t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup.”
Paris also confirmed more details of her unusual upbringing in the Rolling Stone interview, admitting: “When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist.” She reveals that Michael never introduced her to Debbie Rowe, and that she only met her mother after her father's death in 2009. “I’ve had a lot of mother figures,” said Paris. “But by the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.”
As later reported by The ENQUIRER, Paris and Debbie bonded late in life — and Michael's daughter has been at Debbie's side during her recent cancer battle. Paris, however, doesn't mention how Michael hid Paris away. Sources told The ENQUIRER in 2006 that Debbie was claiming Michael had abducted Prince Michael, Paris, and Prince Michael II to the Persian Gulf country of Bahrain — after he was acquitted earlier that year on child molestation charges.
Paris acknowledges the charges, though — while insisting that her father was innocent: “Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m, like, ‘How can people be so mean?’”
