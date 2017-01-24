The ENQUIRER previously caught Paris declaring that, her father's personal physician, is "a cold-blooded murderer." But the Rolling Stone interview shows that Paris blames others for Michael's death, as well — after Dr. Murray was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for giving the doomed pop star an overdose of the general anesthetic known as propofol.

“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” Paris said of her father. “And at some point. he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day,’” she says. “It sounds like a total conspiracy theory, and it sounds like bullsh--t, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup.”

Paris also confirmed more details of her unusual upbringing in the Rolling Stone interview, admitting: “When I was really, really young, my mom didn’t exist.” She reveals that Michael never introduced her to, and that she only met her mother after her father's death in 2009. “I’ve had a lot of mother figures,” said Paris. “But by the time my mom came into my life, it wasn’t a ‘mommy’ thing. It’s more of an adult relationship.”

Paris acknowledges the charges, though — while insisting that her father was innocent: “Picture your parent crying to you about the world hating him for something he didn’t do. And for me, he was the only thing that mattered. To see my entire world in pain, I started to hate the world because of what they were doing to him. I’m, like, ‘How can people be so mean?’”