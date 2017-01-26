1 of 11
O.J. Simpson has a message for America — he's getting ready to come back like Jesus Christ! That's just one of the troubling declarations that the disgraced NFL star has made from behind bars, in an exclusive no-hold-barred-conversation caught by The National ENQUIRER. The jailbird sang like a canary during a candid conversation in a Nevada prison — and the fiend held nothing back while spouting off about Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, the Kardashians, and the Oscar-nominated movie about his life!
“Tell them to expect me like they’re expecting Jesus to come back,” Simpson boasted, “because I’m coming!” In fact, the famous murder suspect will be eligible for parole in Oct. 2017 from Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center! That's where he's serving his sentence for ten charges of kidnapping and armed robbery — and where a fellow inmate interviewed him, passing on Simpson's shocking statements to The ENQUIRER!
Simpson was mostly eager to set the record straight about the Kardashian clan — starting with rumors that he'd fathered Khloé Kardashian. As The ENQUIRER reported, Khloé, 32, grew up doubting the now-late Robert Kardashian — O.J.’s best friend and attorney — was her biological father after her mom, Kris Jenner, confessed to sleeping around during their marriage. When asked, O.J. shot down the mystery, saying point-blank: “Khloé is not my daughter!”
The brute also griped that he was personally offended when Khloé’s sister, Kim, publicly bad-mouthed him on their “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality show. “I always treated Kim with respect. I don’t know why she would dog me out, but I guess she’ll do anything to promote their show,” Simpson whined. The dirtbag branded Kim a “has-been,” lewdly described Kendall Jenner as “the hottest one,” and blasted Kim’s rapper husband, Kanye West, as a “psycho.”
The ex-NFL star had originally remained close to the Kardashian clan after Kris divorced Robert to marry Bruce Jenner — and dropped a bombshell about the Olympic champ’s transition to a female. “Bruce Jenner looks better as Caitlyn than as a man!” said O.J., who carried on a prison love affair with HIV-positive transsexual Jazmena Jameson.
The disgraced Heisman Trophy winner also railed against the slew of TV specials about him and the notorious 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The greedy convict moaned he felt like the “biggest prostitute in town” because everyone was “making money” off his miserable life while he sat behind bars unable to cash in.
He also bashed Cuba Gooding Jr.’s portrayal of him on the wildly successful TV miniseries, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” — grumbling: “They should’ve picked a better person to play me!”
A humiliated Simpson even admitted he asked the warden to censor the ESPN documentary “O.J.: Made in America,” because he didn’t want fellow prisoners to gloat over his “shameful past.” Instead, the film is going on to massive exposure after breaking out past the small-screen to become an Oscar-nominated documentary.
The ENQUIRER can also reveal The Juice — desperate for a presidential pardon — supported Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton instead of President Trump. O.J. attended Trump’s 1993 wedding to second wife Marla Maples, but said his former golfing buddy was “too impulsive” — just like himself!
As The ENQUIRER has reported, O.J.’s 31-year-old daughter, Sydney, has ballooned to a whopping 247 pounds — but the cold-blooded father isn't concerned about his daughter's health! Instead, he raged at her lifestyle hidden away in Florida! “She’s spending too much of my pension money,” complained Simpson, who relies on that income to shop at the prison commissary.
The prison interview won't be the last look at Simpson's hellish prison existence, either. Simpson is reportedly terrified over a tell-all book that's currently being pitched by his former Lovelock prison cellmate Vernon Nelson. Vernon has penned his own memoir, “My Life & My Charms” — and is already pitching Simpson's explosive prison story to Hollywood producers in hopes of scoring a movie or TV miniseries.
