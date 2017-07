Melania Trump, President Donald Trump’s beautiful wife, has shut down ’s beautiful wife, has shut down terrible trolls who branded her a reluctant first lady and claimed divorce was imminent! Photo credit: Getty Images

After she and Donald lived separately lives for months, Melania proved hurtful gossip wrong by leaving her luxury New York apartment and joining him in the White House. Then she got revenge on critics by accompanying her husband on official overseas trips — and becoming a stunning star on the world stage!

"Melania saved their marriage from collapsing under the weight of rumors and lies when she moved to Washington," a source told The National ENQUIRER . "She stopped the trash talk in its tracks."

Speculation about the couple erupted when Melania refused to join Donald on the grueling campaign trail. Divorce rumors exploded just before the election after the release of a 2005 video of a vulgar and lewd conversation about women between Donald and Billy Bush, then host of "Access Hollywood."

The Trumps were said to be sleeping in separate beds, and gossip claimed Melania had divorce papers drawn up! Her decision to stay in New York after her husband became president and moved into the White House in January only added fuel to the fire. But their love couldn't be broken — not that critics didn't try!

MSNBC talking head Mika Brzezinski — who co-hosts the network's "Morning Joe" with her lover, Joe Scarborough — took a shot at Melania as part of her continuing feud with the president. "Melania's got the worst job in the country, and I don't think she wants to do it a lot longer," mouthy Mika fumed.

"I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son [Barron], and that's it." Melania's response was a kick in Mika's gut: "It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don't know me." She defended her man, calling Mika "crazy" and "low I.Q.," and branding Scarborough "Psycho Joe!"

"Melania is Donald's secret weapon ," says a source. "She is his rock, standing by him amid all the controversies facing his administration! She is very aware of how much Donald — and America — needs her. When her husband is charging full steam ahead, she is a calming influence. Her even keel is part of what makes the marriage — and the presidency — work.

"After the election, she insisted they live separate lives, 200 miles apart, for five months to give their 11-year-old, Barron , time to finish school before beginning their new life in D.C. The bottom line is Melania and Donald are a formidable team. She doesn't try to change him.