Mary Tyler Moore was only 6 years old when she was abused by a neighbor — but the fierce future star still had her revenge!

The upcoming book "You're Going To Make It After All: The Life, Times & Influence of Mary Tyler Moore" promises to expose the sitcom star's biggest secrets, including "how Moore got her revenge on a neighbor who molested her." But The National ENQUIRER already had Mary's own accounting of her childhood horror — and she didn't hold back!

Mary identified her childhood molester — and also blasted her mother for not believing that the adult was a sex fiend! "I told my mother, groping for words," Mary recalled, adding: "My mother said, 'No! That's not true.' My mother, by her denial, had abused me. My mother had abused me far more than her friend."

Mary recounted how she went to the neighbor's apartment "the next day," where she found her tormentor's young son and "told him exactly what his father had done to me. On his pale small face I saw the impact I'd hoped for from my mother, felt vindicated, and a little sick at what I had done to him, too."

Tragically, Mary might have been so outspoken because of another family encounter with a child molester! Mary's younger sister Elizabeth committed suicide at the age of 21 in 1978, and her son Richard Meeker died in 1980 from a self-inflicted shotgun wound at the age of 24. Both Richard and his aunt had participated in a college prep program with horrific results.