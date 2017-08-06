Joy Behar: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of ‘The View’ Star
Joy Behar made audiences laugh for decades before being tapped to join Barbara Walters’ creation "The View" in 1997 — now she’s the longest-running host on the chat fest and has no plans to leave! Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Joy:
Photo credit: Getty Images
1. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1942, Joy worked as a high school English teacher before taking a gamble on entertainment.
Photo credit: Getty Images
2. As an aspiring comedian, she was nearly hired to join the original cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1975.
Photo credit: Getty Images
3. After almost dying from an ectopic pregnancy in 1979, she quit her teaching job to pursue comedy full time.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images
