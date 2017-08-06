Joy Behar: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of ‘The View’ Star

Barbara Walters’ creation " Joy Behar made audiences laugh for decades before being tapped to joincreation " The View " in 1997 — now she’s the longest-running host on the chat fest and has no plans to leave! Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Joy: Photo credit: Getty Images

1. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1942, Joy worked as a high school English teacher before taking a gamble on entertainment. Photo credit: Getty Images

2. As an aspiring comedian, she was nearly hired to join the original cast of " Saturday Night Live " in 1975. Photo credit: Getty Images

3. After almost dying from an ectopic pregnancy in 1979, she quit her teaching job to pursue comedy full time. Photo credit: Getty Images

4. Her first show business gig was with " Good Morning America " — as a receptionist! Photo credit: Getty Images

5. In 1980, Joy began performing comedy routines in New York City clubs and played a waitress in a 'Tums' commercial. Photo credit: Getty Images

6. She first met Barbara Walters when she did stand-up at Milton Berle’s 89th birthday party at New York’s Waldorf Astoria in 1997. Photo credit: Getty Images

7. Joy gives fellow "View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg a baked lasagna every year on her birthday. Photo credit: Getty Images

8. French film lover Joy once followed screen beauty Catherine Deneuve around backstage so much, the actress asked, “Is she a lesbian?” Photo credit: Getty Images

9. Matthew McConaughey once massaged her feet on "The View." Photo credit: Getty Images