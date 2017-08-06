Joy Behar

Joy Behar: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets Of ‘The View’ Star

Joy Behar made audiences laugh for decades before being tapped to join Barbara Walters creation "The View" in 1997 — now she’s the longest-running host on the chat fest and has no plans to leave! Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Joy:

1. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1942, Joy worked as a high school English teacher before taking a gamble on entertainment.

2. As an aspiring comedian, she was nearly hired to join the original cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1975.

3. After almost dying from an ectopic pregnancy in 1979, she quit her teaching job to pursue comedy full time.

4. Her first show business gig was with "Good Morning America" — as a receptionist!

5. In 1980, Joy began performing comedy routines in New York City clubs and played a waitress in a 'Tums' commercial.

6. She first met Barbara Walters when she did stand-up at Milton Berle’s 89th birthday party at New York’s Waldorf Astoria in 1997.

7. Joy gives fellow "View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg a baked lasagna every year on her birthday.

8. French film lover Joy once followed screen beauty Catherine Deneuve around backstage so much, the actress asked, “Is she a lesbian?”

9. Matthew McConaughey once massaged her feet on "The View."

10. Joy voiced Eunice the ground sloth in the 2012 animated comedy "Ice Age: Continental Drift."

