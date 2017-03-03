Diane Sawyer Looks To Save ‘The View’

Grief-stricken and bored, Diane Sawyer is gearing up for a career comeback at age 71!

The former ‘Good Morning America’ co-host retired from regular TV work when she gave up the anchor’s seat on ‘ABC World News’ in 2014.

But fate dealt a cruel blow when her acclaimed film-and-stage director husband, Mike Nichols, died just two months later.

Now a friend reveals Sawyer is actively seeking a new job on ABC’s The View!

“Diane thought she and Mike would enjoy their golden years together, but that was snatched away from her,” said the pal.

“It’s been a lonely life without him, and Diane feels she’s withering on the vine. This obviously wasn’t the retirement she had planned, and she feels like she still has good years left to contribute.”

And Sawyer believes ‘The View’ is the perfect landing spot!

The talk show, which has floundered in the ratings lately, lost a parade of panelists including Raven-Symoné and Candace Cameron-Bure.

“Diane still has a part-time producer’s role with the network, and she’s floated the idea of joining the show,” a source says.

“Diane’s still a big name in news, and they say they would welcome her with open arms next season if she’s up for it!”