Splash News Splash News “Jennifer can’t stand Matt and blames him for many of the problems that drove her and Ben apart this past year,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “Matt has influence over Ben. They’ve known each other since they were kids, and no one knows Ben better than Matt — the good, the bad and the ugly!”

Splash News Splash News And Jen knows Damon was all Team Ben during their estrangement! “She suspects Matt encouraged Ben to move out and be on his own for a while when they were going through a rough patch, and that he’s still giving Ben advice even now,” the snitch confirmed. “Matt has Ben’s ear. Ben tends to do Matt’s bidding. Jen feels resentful. She may forgive, but she won’t forget.”

Splash News Splash News The "Mother’s Day" actress won’t even socialize with the "Jason Bourne" star. “Matt’s in Jen’s little black book of undesirables,” laughed the insider. “Ben’s desperate to go on double dates with Matt and his wife, Luciana, but Jen’s having none of that.”