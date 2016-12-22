1 of 5
Once-estranged couple Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck might be snuggled up for the winter, but she’s freezing out his best pal Matt Damon! The National ENQUIRER has already reported on how Jen’s cracking the whip over all of Ben’s old bad habits — including gambling! But insiders think her new life could all fall apart as she tries to muzzle Matt!
“Jennifer can’t stand Matt and blames him for many of the problems that drove her and Ben apart this past year,” an insider told The ENQUIRER. “Matt has influence over Ben. They’ve known each other since they were kids, and no one knows Ben better than Matt — the good, the bad and the ugly!”
And Jen knows Damon was all Team Ben during their estrangement! “She suspects Matt encouraged Ben to move out and be on his own for a while when they were going through a rough patch, and that he’s still giving Ben advice even now,” the snitch confirmed. “Matt has Ben’s ear. Ben tends to do Matt’s bidding. Jen feels resentful. She may forgive, but she won’t forget.”
The "Mother’s Day" actress won’t even socialize with the "Jason Bourne" star. “Matt’s in Jen’s little black book of undesirables,” laughed the insider. “Ben’s desperate to go on double dates with Matt and his wife, Luciana, but Jen’s having none of that.”
Jennifer also suspects that Matt knows more than he’ll admit about Ben’s indiscretions, added the insider, including that alleged affair with their kids’ nanny, Christine Ouzounian. “Matt will always defend Ben, no matter what he’s done and even if he’s wrong,” the insider told The ENQUIRER. “In Jen’s book, that makes him no friend of hers!”
