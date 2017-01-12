Sheen's targets went back decades as he blasted— who appeared with him in a pivotal scene in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." "Talk about a nose job ruining a career," scoffed Sheen, referencing how Jennifer famously changed her looks after the success of "Dirty Dancing." It was a particularly cruel taunt after Sheen was caught bragging to fans in 2011 that Jennifer was the first celebrity he ever "banged."