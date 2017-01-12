1 of 5
Charlie Sheen is still full of tiger blood when it comes to showbiz feuds! The perpetually-angry star didn't hold back when host Andy Cohen gave him a chance to attack his former female costars on "Watch What Happens Live!" The Hollywood bad boy — who shocked many actresses when The National ENQUIRER exposed his HIV-positive status — proved that he hasn't mellowed with medication!
Sheen's targets went back decades as he blasted Jennifer Grey — who appeared with him in a pivotal scene in 1986's "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." "Talk about a nose job ruining a career," scoffed Sheen, referencing how Jennifer famously changed her looks after the success of "Dirty Dancing." It was a particularly cruel taunt after Sheen was caught bragging to fans in 2011 that Jennifer was the first celebrity he ever "banged."
Charlie also vented his combined rage over two actresses — Selma Blair (who he famously fired from her role on "Anger Management") and Jenny McCarthy (a "Two and a Half Men" guest who later complained Sheen hadn't warned his onscreen love interests about his killer virus). Sheen sneered: "I'd like to mash those two together and then kick them to the curb!"
Sheen had kinder words for some fellow troubled stars, though, laughing that Lindsay Lohan — who starred with Charlie on "Anger Management" and in "Scary Movie 5" — was "a trip. She's work, but she's cool. She's fun to look at."
And it's no surprise that Sheen bonded with Heather Locklear, recently caught by RadarOnline heading into rehab for a fifth time! The two worked together on "Spin City," "Two and a Half Men," "Scary Movie 5," and the big-screen comedy "Money Talks." Sheen was asked to list his former costars starting with his favorite, and he quickly replied: "Heather, and then Heather!"
