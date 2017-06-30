Nicole Kidman: ‘Aquaman’ Star Turns Diva Down Under

Nicole Kidman has been infuriating her fellow “Aquaman” co-stars on set in her native Australia!

Nicole’s star power down under got the movie rolling, said a source a source, and “she’s making sure everybody knows it, too.”

Director James Wan “consults her all the time on how to shoot scenes,” causing friction on the set, said the spy to The National ENQUIRER.

Nicole Kidman’s Shocking New Look

“Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, is too much of a gentleman to tell her off, but he’s seething.”

Actors Willem Dafoe and Dolph Lundgren are “offended” by Nicole’s bossy ways, and Amber Heard’s twitchy as well.

The situation stinks worse than a week-old fish!