REELZ Profiles Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreak From Three Divorces In New Special ‘Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors’

REELZ will profile Jennifer Lopez’s heartbreak from three divorces to her subsequent skyrocket to fame in the upcoming special Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors.

Jennifer was married to Cuban actor Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 then choreographer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 followed by singer Marc Anthony from 2004-2014. With her third marriage, the Selena star welcomed twins Emme and Maximillian.

“In the spring of 2011, Jennifer Lopez is privately agonizing over the state of her marriage to Latino music superstar Marc Anthony,” Natalie Morales explained in the special. “The marriage is her third but it has far outlasted the previous two.” Jennifer was also engaged to Ben Affleck prior to her relationship with Marc.

REELZ added, “In some cases, those relationships imploded publicly leaving Lopez to pick up the pieces, dust herself off, and come right back at the world.”

PRIVATE DANCER! A-Rod Gets J.Lo Into Stripping

The “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer is now engaged to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors celebrates the American icon who has worked tirelessly to remain at the top of her business for almost thirty years.

Tune-in to Jennifer Lopez: Behind Closed Doors, Saturday, February 1st 8ET / PT to learn more about her past relationships, rise to stardom, and how it all began for the Bronx native.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com