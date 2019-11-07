A-Rod Gets J.Lo Into Stripping

Loved-up hotties Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez turned up the heat on their relationship with steamy dates to jiggle joints!

In fact, after J.Lo signed on to shoot her stripper hit, Hustlers, her retired baseball player fiancé, 44, stepped up to the plate to help her warm up for her revealing role!

“When [he asked], ‘What’s your next movie about?’ and I was telling him, he was like, ‘Oh, I know a lot about strip clubs. I can help you,’ ” she bared.

“You know, sports players, a lot of them, spend a lot of time in strip clubs.

“He told me how it all works, like how the guys come in the back door.”

But the couple didn’t stop there — Jennifer’s eye-opening education also included multiple visits to gentlemen’s clubs!

“Alex went with me, and my sister,” admitted the 50-year-old actress and singer. “We all went in together.”