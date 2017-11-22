Tara Reid: Scary-Skinny Star Hits A New Low

Tara Reid has put on another shocking display while out with boyfriend Ted Dhani in L.A. — with the "Sharknado" star looking thinner than she ever has before! Photo credit: Mega

“Tara’s 5'5" and says she’s 115 pounds, but she can’t be more than 90 pounds,” one concerned insider recently told Star magazine — adding: “She buys most of her clothes in girls’ sizes [because] size zero just falls off her!” Photo credit: Mega

Amazingly, Tara was once a Hollywood beauty who even dated NFL star Tom Brady back in 2002 — but a series of bizarre turns on the red carpet soon had showbiz insiders buzzing about possible bad habits. Then her incredible shrinking body sparked new concerns! Photo credit: Mega

The "American Pie" actress has remained defiant — and says any comments about her weight are really about body-shaming! “What I look like right now isn’t what I looked like when I was 18,” she's fumed, “and people have to stop treating me like I am 18. I’m not. I’m a woman!” Photo credit: Mega

“People always say I don’t eat, but I eat all the time,” she's added. “I’m just a small-boned girl. I eat, I eat, I eat…You want to get mad at me because I’m skinny? Great, get mad at me. I am what I am.” Photo credit: Getty Images