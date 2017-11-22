Tara Reid: Scary-Skinny Star Hits A New Low

Tara Reid has put on another shocking display while out with boyfriend Ted Dhani in L.A. — with the "Sharknado" star looking thinner than she ever has before!
“Tara’s 5'5" and says she’s 115 pounds, but she can’t be more than 90 pounds,” one concerned insider recently told Star magazine — adding: “She buys most of her clothes in girls’ sizes [because] size zero just falls off her!”
Amazingly, Tara was once a Hollywood beauty who even dated NFL star Tom Brady back in 2002 — but a series of bizarre turns on the red carpet soon had showbiz insiders buzzing about possible bad habits. Then her incredible shrinking body sparked new concerns!
The "American Pie" actress has remained defiant — and says any comments about her weight are really about body-shaming! “What I look like right now isn’t what I looked like when I was 18,” she's fumed, “and people have to stop treating me like I am 18. I’m not. I’m a woman!”
“People always say I don’t eat, but I eat all the time,” she's added. “I’m just a small-boned girl. I eat, I eat, I eat…You want to get mad at me because I’m skinny? Great, get mad at me. I am what I am.”
But the struggling star has some self-awareness — and has admitted to showing off some disastrous plastic surgery in her past: “I was on websites as having the ugliest boobs in the world. I’ll never be perfect again.”
