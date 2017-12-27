Paris Jackson Keeps ‘Flying’ In Bizarre Meltdown

Paris Jackson
became an instant millionaire when she signed a deal with Calvin Klein — but the pop heiress daughter of Michael Jackson
still has friends frightened over her recent bizarre behavior!
The troubled model spent the 2017 holidays with her siblings Blanket
and Prince
in Hawaii. And, as seen here, she celebrated Christmas with a pic of herself "flying" from a tree — as she "flew" from a lamppost in front of the Louvre during her recent time in France with Macaulay Culkin
and very close friend Cara Delevingne.
Insiders say that it's just more bizarre behavior that has family and friends fearing she's set for a major meltdown!
On the trip to France, Paris was spied sitting on the pavement before jumping up to climb up lampposts near the Louvre museum. “She fell twice while climbing that lamppost,” said a source, “and then she got up and did it again. She was so out of it, she talked about how she could fly — and then demonstrated, stretching her arms out and running as if she was going to take off like a plane or a bird.”
“She is Jekyll and Hyde,” declared the pal. “She’s lost control. Her personality changes by the hour. She has serious fits of anger out of nowhere and is chain-smoking like she has big problems.” The bizarre antics follow a long line of oddball behavior. She's publicly bickered with talk show queen Wendy Williams
, and was snapped acting out of it during the prestigious Melbourne Cup horse race in Australia on Nov. 7.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Now the media in France has even dubbed her “Wacko Jacko 2.0” — with Paris blasting back via social media, writing: "You guys are f**kin' cowards. Bet you don't have the balls to call me that to my face." She added in a caption: "I couldn't care less what they call me...but adding the '2.0' is their way of dragging my father into it, and THAT I will not stand for."
Photo credit: Getty Images
Katherine recently gave up guardianship of Blanket, and has been out of touch with Paris and her older sibling Prince. “That hurts Paris really bad,” claimed the source. “She doesn’t have a real ability to cope!”