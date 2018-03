The ENQUIRER revealed that Walken had once again sat down with police about the night of Nov. 29, 1981, after homicide detectives had reopened the investigation into the cause of Natalie's death. An insider claimed Walken told cops that Wagner had flown into a jealous rage aboard the yacht. The actor's statement mirrored claims by Captain Dennis Davern that Wagner had demanded of Walken: "What are you trying to do, f**k my wife?" Photo credit: NatENQ

But the insider claimed that Walken had added more details about Natalie's final hours, including that “Robert and Natalie were having an argument” before Walken was asked the shocking question. Walken also reportedly told police that the jealous star of TV’s “Hart to Hart” had smashed a bottle of wine on the table. At that point, Walken allegedly said, he told the warring couple, “Forget this,” and left to avoid a confrontation. Photo credit: Getty Images

When initially questioned after Natalie’s body was found, Walken told cops: “I was asleep, I went to my room and went to sleep.” He'd also tried to dismiss speculation about Natalie's death, once saying: "How the hell does the coroner know what was going on? Wasn't that guy kicked out as the chief medical examiner for being a jerk?" Photo credit: NatENQ

In the same interview, Walken added that he had misspoken when he said in a 1973 interview that he was "mentally bisexual" — meaning that an actor's mind should actually be "asexual." That last remark contributed to speculation that Natalie wasn't even the object of Walken's flirtations, and that there may have been a sexual relationship between Walken and Wagner! Photo credit: Getty Images