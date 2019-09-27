Monster Meghan Breaks Queen’s Heart

Prince Harry and Meghan’s private love nest is no bed of royal roses!
The National ENQUIRER has learned control freak Meghan Markle has morphed into a monster behind closed doors — banishing Harry from her bed, insulting her sister-in-law, Kate, and even breaking Queen Elizabeth’s heart, a royal insider claimed.
In a bombshell world exclusive, a former royal nanny is ripping the lid off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nightmare life at Frogmore Cottage, their expensively renovated home outside London!
“Meghan is a monster! She has to control everything,” dished the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Click through the gallery above for more!
“She was on her third nanny before baby Archie was seven weeks old — and she’s so afraid the baby will bond with someone other than herself, she can’t stand anyone else holding him.
“I’m told a staffer found a nanny in tears not far from Frogmore, sobbing, ‘I can’t do anything right! Meghan is a maniac!’”
Shockingly, the former “Suits” actress has even dictated Archie’s time with her mother, Doria
— and Harry.
“Meghan only let her mom hold Archie for a minute or two the last time she was in Britain,” tattled the insider.
“She’d literally run in and out of the shower to snatch him back. Even Harry has a hard time getting snuggle time with his son. He can hang with Archie, but Meghan has to be holding him.
“She was almost panic-stricken when they presented Archie
to the world two days after he was born — and he was in Harry’s arms not hers. They had a huge fight over it.
“Make no mistake, this is Meghan’s world — and everyone else just has a guest pass.”
The diva duchess, 38, also uses adorable Archie as a pawn to get her way, revealed the ex-nanny.
“The family was invited — really, commanded — to join the Queen at her Scottish retreat, Balmoral, in early September, but Meghan threw a tantrum and refused to go,” dished the source.
“She insisted Archie was too young to make the 450-mile journey.”
Meghan’s excuse was “a total lie,” pointed out the source, since she’d already dragged Archie along on four longer trips to Europe by private jet.
“Her Majesty was furious — and heartbroken — at the snub. She was looking forward to spending time with her newest great-grandchild,” added the insider.
“But Meghan merely thumbed her nose at the royals and went to New York to watch her friend, tennis champ Serena Williams, play in the final of the U.S. Open.”
Although Harry, 35, and Meghan look lovey-dovey in public, their relationship is “volatile,” revealed the source.
“At one point, Meghan walked out — taking Archie with her — after a furious fight over her inability to obey royal rules,” spilled the insider.
“Harry asked her why she couldn’t be more royal like his brother William
’s wife, Kate — and Meghan pitched a fit. She yelled she’d never turn into a dowdy duchess like Kate, who she insults regularly!
“After that, Meghan refused contact with her in-laws and their children, Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte. Meghan said she didn’t want Archie to get germs from his older cousins, whose mother lets them root around in the dirt like little pigs!”
While Harry has gushed about having a second child, that could be problematic, said The ENQUIRER informant. “Meghan banned her husband from her bed!” revealed the source. “She used the excuse she feeds Archie during the night and needs all the sleep she can get without interruption.
“But palace tattletales say it’s more like she’s snagged her wealthy royal husband and produced an heir. Her job is done!”
Meghan is even using her son to polish her Tinseltown star, said the source.
“By keeping Archie out of the public eye, meeting him becomes a must-have invite
for her showbiz pals. George Clooney
, Elton John
and Ellen DeGeneres
have already visited,” noted the source.
“It’s clearly part of Meghan’s plan to relaunch her Hollywood career when she forces Harry to move to Malibu!”
