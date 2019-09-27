Monster Meghan Breaks Queen’s Heart

Prince Harry and Meghan’s private love nest is no bed of royal roses!

The National ENQUIRER has learned control freak Meghan Markle has morphed into a monster behind closed doors — banishing Harry from her bed, insulting her sister-in-law, Kate, and even breaking Queen Elizabeth’s heart, a royal insider claimed.

In a bombshell world exclusive, a former royal nanny is ripping the lid off the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nightmare life at Frogmore Cottage, their expensively renovated home outside London!

“Meghan is a monster! She has to control everything,” dished the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Click through the gallery above for more!