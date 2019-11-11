Fiery Megan Got a Time-Out From “Will & Grace”

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Megan Mullally’s shocking leave of absence from Will & Grace came after Warner Bros. formally warned the demanding diva she’d get pink-slipped if she didn’t get along better with her castmates, insiders said.

“Megan went into meltdown mode when she got called on the carpet,” an insider dished to The National ENQUIRER.

“She had her therapist write a letter telling them she was suffering from ‘emotional issues’ and needed time to rest!”

Sources said Megan, 61, missed two episodes and used the time to promote her and husband Nick Offerman’s new book, The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.