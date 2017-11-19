Sean Hayes — Burst Intestine Had “Will & Grace” Star Working To Death

Sean Hayes suffered a painful health setback that sent the “Will & Grace” funnyman on an urgent trip to the hospital.

“I had a very rare thing where my small intestine burst open,” he revealed. “It was poisoning my body.”

“They went in there, and they clipped off the bad part and put it back together with like, a chip clip.”

Proving his sense of humor is still intact, Sean added: “So now my potato chips are stale.”

Despite being heavily medicated, Sean, 47, tried to jump back into his jam-packed schedule — until his hubby Scott Icenogle talked some sense into him.

“He was like, ‘What’s wrong with you? Are you high?’ ” recalled Sean.

“And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m really high!’”