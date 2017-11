4 of 5

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized,” insisted the newsman, “but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID