Open Secret!

Megyn Kelly On Matt Lauer Sex Scandals: ‘I’d Heard Rumors’

'Today' star says she'd 'hoped' the talk 'wasn't true!'

Megyn Kelly didn’t rush to the defense of fired “Today Show” host Matt Lauer — admitting that she’d “heard rumors” about the notorious womanizer’s sex scandals, and insisting that she could only “hope it wasn’t true.”

Megyn commented on her disgraced former co-host at a media event just hours after Matt was fired over claims of "inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace." While saying that she "didn't have any official knowledge" of Matt harassing women, she added: "I'd heard rumors about Matt."

"My feeling on it," she added, "was a rumor is not the same as reportable fact. I knew people were sniffing around the issue and, you know, hoped it wasn't true." But, as reported by The National ENQUIRER, some insiders believe Megyn may have helped to push Matt out the door!

"Megyn's a veteran of the FOX News wars," said an insider, "and nobody knows better how sexual harassment on the set can derail a career." And other NBC staffers added that Megyn was furious over Matt recently refusing to defend her lousy ratings — saying her numbers were a "real problem!"

